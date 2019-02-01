Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio, Here’s Why

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

If you are an income investor, then Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW) should be on your radar. Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and insurance products and services to private individuals and businesses in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. Over the past 10 years, the €1.5b market cap company has been growing its dividend payments, from €0.50 to €0.65. Currently yielding 3.9%, let’s take a closer look at Wüstenrot & Württembergische’s dividend profile.

What Is A Dividend Rock Star?

It is a stock that pays a reliable and steady dividend over the past decade, at a rate that is competitive relative to the other dividend-paying companies on the market. More specifically:

Its annual yield is among the top 25% of dividend payers

It consistently pays out dividend without missing a payment or significantly cutting payout

Its dividend per share amount has increased over the past

It is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings

It has the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward

High Yield And Dependable

Wüstenrot & Württembergische currently yields 3.9%, which is on the low-side for Insurance stocks. But the real reason Wüstenrot & Württembergische stands out is because it has a proven track record of continuously paying out this level of dividends, from earnings, to shareholders and can be expected to continue paying in the future. This is a highly desirable trait for a stock holding if you’re investor who wants a robust cash inflow from your portfolio over a long period of time.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. In the case of WUW it has increased its DPS from €0.50 to €0.65 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

The company currently pays out 28% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 30% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 4.5%. In addition to this, EPS should increase to €2.42.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

Next Steps:

Investors of Wüstenrot & Württembergische can continue to expect strong dividends from the stock. With its favorable dividend characteristics, if high income generation is still the goal for your portfolio, then Wüstenrot & Württembergische is one worth keeping around. However, given this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three key factors you should further examine:

