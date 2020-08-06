    Advertisement

    W&T: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    HOUSTON (AP) _ W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

    The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

    The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $55.2 million in the period.

    The company's shares closed at $2.53. A year ago, they were trading at $4.19.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTI

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.