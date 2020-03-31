W.T.B. Financial Corporation Postpones Annual Shareholder Meeting

2019 Annual Report available online

SPOKANE, Wash., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- W.T.B. Financial Corporation, the holding company for Washington Trust Bank, is postponing its annual shareholder meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting, originally scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2020, has been tentatively rescheduled for Monday, June 29.

Washington Trust's first priority is to protect the health and safety of its employees, customers and shareholders, and the company will continue to evaluate the situation and will provide timely notice when the new meeting date is confirmed.

In the meantime, the 2019 Annual Report is available on the investor relations section of the bank's website at www.watrust.com/about/investor-relations . CEO and President Pete Stanton has included a letter to shareholders and investors concerning his perspectives on the impacts of the pandemic and the company's financial positioning to address the economic effects of the ongoing broad shutdown.

The Earnings Report for the first quarter will be available as scheduled on April 23. The shareholder presentation by CFO Larry Sorensen, which is usually delivered at the Annual Shareholder Meeting, will also be posted to the website at that time.

About W.T.B. Financial Corporation

Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. As a wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, Washington Trust Bank has over $7 billion in assets. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington Trust currently has 42 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The bank employs over 1,000 people. Details can be found at https://www.watrust.com. The bank is also active on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

