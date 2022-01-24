🌱 W Train Returns To Service + Sand Castle Apt. Stabbing

Up and at 'em, Queens! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening around town today.

First, today's weather:

Cold with clouds and sun. High: 32 Low: 29.

Here are the top two stories in Queens today:

Starting today, the W train will return to service for the first time in 2022. Over three weeks ago, the MTA suspended the line due to COVID-19-related crew shortages. The weekday local will once again run between Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria, Queens, and Whitehall Street in Lower Manhattan. (AMNY) This past Saturday, 33-year-old Jessica Britt was found stabbed to death in the lobby of her Queens apartment building - the Sand Castle apartment complex on Seagirt Ave. near Beach Sixth St. in Far Rockaway. Police took Evelyn Cruz, Britt's neighbor, into custody at the scene and later charged her with murder and weapon possession. Police are investigating whether this was a neighborly dispute between the two. (New York Daily News)

From our sponsor:

Today's Queens Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Queens:

Compost Build Volunteer Days - Queens Botanical Garden (9:30 AM)

DIY: Watercolor Workshop for Adults with Artist Clare Stokolosa - Glen Oaks Branch Library (10:00 AM)

From my notebook:

You're invited to community art at the Queens Botanical Garden! Create a tiger stripe pattern panel or decorate your own tiger face to hang at the Garden for the month of February on Jan. 29 and 30 from 1 - 3 p.m. (Facebook)

Get 20 percent discounts on three big Queens County Farm Museum events from now until March 1 with the code “EarlyBird20.” (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | “The Splendors of Venice” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero (January 25)

Thursday Night Out In Queens NY (January 27)

Add your event

Story continues

Announcements:

45-60 yrs? Paid study for your opinions; one session only! (Details)

Add your announcement

Loving the Queens Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Monday! See you tomorrow for another update.



— Miranda Fraraccio

About me: Miranda Fraraccio is a born and raised Rhode Islander. She works as a staff writer for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners, and is a graduate of The University of Rhode Island, where she earned a degree in Writing & Rhetoric and Communication Studies. In her free time, you can find her traveling, hiking, or photographing her neighborhood as a street photographer.

This article originally appeared on the Queens Patch