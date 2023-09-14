Service resumes after subway line suspended after vandalism spree

TechCrunch

One hundred seventy-six days after launching its Firefly generative AI models into beta, Adobe today announced that Firefly is now generally and commercially available in its Creative Cloud, Adobe Express and Adobe Experience Cloud. In addition, the company is also launching Firefly as a standalone web app, giving what was previously more akin to a demo official status within the Adobe product portfolio. What's maybe even more important, though, is that Adobe also today announced how it plans to charge for Firefly going forward.