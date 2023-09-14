Service resumes after subway line suspended after vandalism spree
So many windows were damaged that MTA officials said they were running out of spare glass to make repairs.
So many windows were damaged that MTA officials said they were running out of spare glass to make repairs.
New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced today that it’s disabling the “feature” on its website that made it possible to track people’s movements by entering their credit card info. The MTA says it’s turning off the seven-day history feature for OMNY as part of its commitment to privacy.
Sometimes the right gear can mean the difference between minor inconvenience and major problem.
San Francisco has formally requested state regulators redo an August hearing that expanded robotaxi permits for Cruise and Waymo, giving both companies permission to widen commercial operations throughout the city 24/7. SF City Attorney David Chiu filed the request on behalf of city transit and planning officials. Chiu had also requested a temporary halt of the expansions days after the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) hearing, but the agency never responded.
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is the company's top-of-the-line smartphone and packs a higher price tag.
"I like our guys to act like they've been there before," Thomson said Tuesday.
More than a quarter of Americans with student loan debt say they're not sure how they will be able to repay their loans in October.
United Auto Workers leaders are considering targeted strikes at a few Detroit factories if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday deadline.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
One hundred seventy-six days after launching its Firefly generative AI models into beta, Adobe today announced that Firefly is now generally and commercially available in its Creative Cloud, Adobe Express and Adobe Experience Cloud. In addition, the company is also launching Firefly as a standalone web app, giving what was previously more akin to a demo official status within the Adobe product portfolio. What's maybe even more important, though, is that Adobe also today announced how it plans to charge for Firefly going forward.
A wellness influencer's MasterClass on eyesight and essential oils has reached beyond her 27,000 followers.
Kolors, a Mexico City-based startup that connects intercity bus riders with bus drivers, is acquiring B2B van pooling provider Urbvan for $12 million cash, the company shared Wednesday. Kolors CEO and co-founder Rodrigo Martínez has said his service is like "if Uber and Southwest Airlines had a baby." The startup partners with small and medium-sized bus operators that are already running scheduled services, thus maintaining an asset-light business model.
Court filings have revealed new details about the FTC’s investigation into Elon Musk over his handling of privacy and security issues at X.
The Justice Department’s landmark antitrust case against Google kicked off in court today, marking the beginning of a trial that will stretch on for months, potentially upending the tech world in the process. At issue is Google’s search business. The Justice Department says that Google has run afoul of antitrust laws in the course of maintaining its top spot in search, while the tech giant argues that it maintains its dominance naturally by offering consumers a superior product.
Diontae Johnson left in the second quarter of the Steelers' Week 1 loss to the 49ers.
Watch all the in-flight movies you want without having to pay for those airline earbuds. Brands include Sony, JBL, Apple and more.
The Phillies and Braves could be on course to meet in the NLDS for the second consecutive postseason.
Shared one fan: 'This is the best energy drink I've ever had.'
A lunchtime drive on Interstate 15 in Utah was abruptly interrupted Saturday when a whirling metal chair part crashed into the car’s windshield.
"My entire life people have asked me, 'Are you okay?' when I'm just sitting there, minding my own business."
If you're looking for the best backpack for college, this one checks all the boxes. It's under $30, has a bunch of compartments, padded straps and more.