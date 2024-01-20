W.Va. 3 Rivers Festival wins accolades at state convention

Jan. 20—FAIRMONT — West Virginia organizations that are members of the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals gathered in Charleston for their annual convention.

There, pageant queens from around the Mountain State competed to see would be the best of the best, as well as other competitions. Fairmont's West Virginia 3 Rivers Festival came away from the event with a few wins.

Kourtney Jones, 2023 W.Va. 3 Rivers Festival Teen Queen, placed as a semi-finalist in the queen's pageant out of 80 contestants from across the state.

The W.Va. 3 Rivers Festival also won third place for its 2023 Program Book and second place for its website.