W.Va. announces $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens

FILE - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey presents opening arguments on the first day of the trial against opioid drug manufacturers on April 4, 2022, in Charleston, W.Va. Morrisey on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, announced that West Virginia has settled for $83 million with Walgreens for the pharmacy store chain's role in perpetuating the opioid crisis in the U.S. state with the most per capita overdose deaths. (Kenny Kemp/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
LEAH WILLINGHAM
·2 min read

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has settled for $83 million with Walgreens for the pharmacy store chain's role in perpetuating the opioid crisis in the U.S. state with the most per capita overdose deaths, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday.

That brings the total West Virginia dollars brought in from opioid litigation to more than $950 million, according to the Attorney General's office. The state now has one remaining opioid case to close out. A trial with Kroger is set for June.

"We're all down, one to go," Morrisey said. “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The settlement resolves a lawsuit that alleged the pharmacy chain failed to maintain effective controls to prevent an oversupply of opioids in the state.

In response, Walgreens officials said the chain has increased patient education on safe opioid use and made the opioid overdose reversal medication Naloxone available in its 9,000 Walgreens pharmacies nationwide, among other measures to abate the drug crisis.

“As one of the largest pharmacy chains in the nation, we remain committed to being a part of the solution,” pharmacy chain officials said in a statement.

Walgreens agreed to pay the settlement within an eight-year period, Morrisey said. The money from all opioid settlements will be distributed throughout the state to abate the opioid crisis.

Walgreens is part of a larger litigation involving other major pharmacies — Kroger, Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid.

Morrisey announced in September that Walmart and CVS Pharmacy were settling with West Virginia for a combined total of $147 million in a lawsuit over the companies’ roles in contributing to the oversupply of prescription drugs that fueled the opioid epidemic.

In August, West Virginia cities and counties reached a $400 million tentative settlement with three major U.S. drug distributors: AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. In April, Morrisey announced the state would receive $99 million in a settlement finalized with Johnson & Johnson’s subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The West Virginia Attorney General's Office is alleging that Kroger failed to report suspicious drug orders to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy. Further, the state alleges that Kroger effectively had no suspicious order monitoring policy for a period of time when opioids were being distributed in significant quantities throughout the state.

Recommended Stories

  • Man dies in Mecklenburg County jail, state officials to investigate

    According to the sheriff’s office, the 49-year-old man was found unresponsive in his jail cell.

  • China's NetEase criticizes Blizzard offer as unequal, unfair

    China games company NetEase Inc. has rejected a proposal from World of Warcraft creator Activision Blizzard to temporarily extend its partnership while the U.S. company seeks a new partner, calling the proposed terms “unequal and unfair” in an escalating public spat. Blizzard said in November that its 14-year partnership with NetEase was set to end, spelling the imminent withdrawal of games such as World of Warcraft, the Starcraft series, and Overwatch from the world’s biggest games market as of Jan. 23. In a statement, NetEase said Wednesday that Blizzard proposed to extend the partnership for six months under existing terms while it continued seeking for a new partner in China.

  • Brian Walshe charged in Ana Walshe's murder in Massachusetts

    Ana Walshe was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2023, shortly after she rang in the New Year with her husband and their mutual friend at the family's home.

  • Husband arraigned on murder charge: Here’s a timeline of key events in the Ana Walshe case

    Brian Walshe, the husband of Ana Walshe, is now facing a murder charge in connection with his wife’s death.

  • Husband of missing Massachusetts woman faces murder charge

    A Massachusetts man already facing a charge of misleading investigators in the search for his missing wife has now been charged with murder in her disappearance, a top prosecutor said Tuesday. A person who answered the phone at the office of Walshe's attorney, Tracy Miner, said Miner would have no comment. Walshe's wife, Ana Walshe, 39, was reportedly last seen leaving their home in the affluent coastal community of Cohasset south of Boston in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, purportedly to take a ride-hailing vehicle to Logan International Airport for a flight to Washington, police and prosecutors said.

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • Out of Gear: Follow the full Ford investigation

    A class-action lawsuit representing 1.9 million Ford Fiesta and Focus owners has Ford on the hook for tens of millions if not billions in penalties.

  • If You Aren't Quiet Quitting, You May Have This Viral New Label

    Last summer, 24-year-old engineer Zaid Khan inadvertently set off a firestorm with a short TikTok video about how he was "quitting the idea of going above and beyond" at work. Thus the term "quiet quitting" was born and sparked both a cultural phenomenon that motivated many workers to rethink their approach to work-life balance as well as angered some executives dedicated to the "lean in" and "hustle" culture of an earlier era. Another buzzy term to be born as a counterbalance to "quiet quitting" is "quiet hiring."

  • $90,000 to $900,000: Pay transparency laws usher in baffling pay ranges in job postings

    There are many reasons why pay ranges in job postings can vary by a six-figure span.

  • Netflix offers pay of up to $385,000 for flight attendant

    The role on its private jets requires "discretion and outstanding customer service skills".

  • 12-year-old is now an amputee after a 10-hour wait in the ER, New Mexico lawsuit says

    “It baffles the mind that you would have anyone, let alone a child, waiting for 10 hours to receive treatment for a fractured leg,” the family’s lawyer said.

  • Apple Gets a Boost in India as Chinese Suppliers Given Clearance

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen of Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are receiving initial clearance by India to expand in the country, helping the tech giant’s efforts to diversify its assembly network beyond China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetIndia’s Population Has Already Overtaken China’s, Analysts EstimateStocks Turn Lower as Growth in Focus; Dow Falls: Markets WrapInvestors

  • Boeing, Airbus hit back over criticism of delivery delays

    The world's two largest planemakers defended themselves on Tuesday following criticism over delivery delays, with a Boeing executive saying increasing production after COVID-19 lockdowns was "not as easy as an on/off switch." Aircraft leasing firms have used a major industry conference to hammer manufacturers over delays. Air Lease executive chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy said they had "grossly misjudged" output, while one of Airbus' largest customers, AerCap, called the European firm's production targets "very ambitious".

  • 'I literally cried': Former Keystone XL workers still reeling two years after Biden axed pipeline

    Workers who had jobs on the Keystone XL pipeline project detailed how their emotional reactions to hearing that President Biden had canceled the project two years ago.

  • Russia's rebranded McDonald's may expand into Kazakhstan after McDonald's reportedly banned its restaurants there from selling Russian meat, forcing them to close

    McDonald's 24 Kazakh restaurants announced their permanent closure earlier this month, citing supply issues.

  • Jury: Ford must pay $58K to 2013 Fiesta owner

    Ford loses another jury trial involving Focus, Fiesta defective transmissions.

  • Taiwan Q4 GDP unexpectedly shrinks, worst performance in 13 years

    Taiwan's trade-dependent economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, putting in its worst performance in 13 years, hit by a drop in exports on slowing global tech demand and COVID-related chaos in its largest market China. That was worse than an increase of 1.3% forecast in a Reuters poll, and the worst quarterly performance since the economy contracted 1.13% in the third quarter of 2009, when the world was dealing with a financial crisis. Compared with the previous quarter, Taiwan's economy contracted 4.24% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate.

  • China's BYD takes cautious approach to U.S. in global EV push

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD is embarking on a rapid global expansion to challenge Tesla but for now it's stuck in the slow lane on its rival's home turf. While BYD has not fully articulated its global ambitions in public, a concerted worldwide push has become the single most important strategic focus for China's biggest EV maker, four sources familiar with BYD management's thinking said. Besides a drive into some European markets already underway, BYD spent much of last year conducting a study on how to set up a U.S. distribution network for its latest electric models, two of the sources said.

  • Russia's weaponization of oil and gas exports to neuter Europe on Ukraine is backfiring badly

    Russia's weaponization of oil and gas exports to neuter Europe on Ukraine is backfiring badly

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house — and I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 — how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind, however, that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky — if you were to become separated from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or [have] done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental — it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.