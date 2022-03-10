W.Va. Attorney General warns of Ukraine charity scams

Mar. 10—CHARLESTON — West Virginia's consumers are being warned to be on guard against impostors calling to solicit monetary donations to aid Ukrainians in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Money and relief items have been flowing from nations around the world to help Ukrainian refugees and those who remain in Ukraine to fight the invading forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Scammers are preying on people's giving hearts and taking advantage of the organizations that have been set up to provide relief to Ukraine, according to a statement Wednesday from the West Virginia Attorney General's Office.

"The war brought on by Putin against Ukraine has created a humanitarian crisis, and people from all over the world have responded with generosity and kindness. Unfortunately, there are still those who would take advantage of people's willingness to give," Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. "West Virginians are generous people. I encourage those who wish to give to the relief effort in Ukraine to do so, but give wisely so that your generosity helps those in need."

According to the FBI, charity fraud schemes seek donations that do little or no work—instead, the money goes to the fake charity's creator, Morrisey said. While these scams can happen at any time, they are especially prevalent after high-profile disasters.

Those who want to give to a charity or organization should confirm it is registered with the proper state government agency. People can access that information through the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office.

Consumers also can research charities online via www.charitynavigator.org or www.guidestar.org.

Additional tips to keep in mind when giving to disaster relief organizations:

—Only give to established charities or groups whose work you know and trust.

—Never feel pressured to donate immediately.

—Be suspicious of charities that ask for donations in cash, gift cards or via wire transfer.

Story continues

—Consider paying by credit card, which is the safest option for security and tax purposes.

—Ask how much of an individual donation directly supports the relief effort.

—Never rely on a group's sympathetic sounding name or its similarity to a well-known, reputable entity.

—Be wary of unsolicited calls that thank you for donations that you do not recall making.

—Verify any local chapter is authorized to solicit funds on behalf of its parent organization.

—Go directly to a charity or organization's website instead of clicking on a link to the desired group.

—Any online contribution website should start with https://. The "s" verifies a secure connection, making it less likely for personal information to be stolen.

—Be wary of any charity refusing to detail its mission, use of donations or proof of tax deductibility.

—Keep records, including a letter confirming the charitable status of the organization, for contributions in excess of $250.

Any West Virginian solicited to donate to a charity they think may be fraudulent can contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808, or file a complaint online at www.wvago.gov.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com