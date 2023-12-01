W.Va. joins 19 state-coalition fighting to keep Trump's name on 2024 ballot

Dec. 1—West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is continuing his fight to keep former President Donald Trump's name on the 2024 ballot not just in West Virginia, but in other states as well.

Morrisey, a Republican, announced that West Virginia has now joined a 19-state coalition that is fighting to keep Trump's name on Colorado's presidential primary and general elections ballot.

Six voters in Colorado filed a lawsuit claiming Trump is disqualified from office under a Civil War-era insurrection clause in the 14th Amendment because of his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, an argument that Morrisey and the 19 states dispute.

The 19-state coalition instead argues that the "Fourteenth Amendment entrusts Insurrection Clause questions to Congress — not state officials or state courts."

"We need to protect the integrity of our elections, and actions like this undermine the right of the citizens to choose who they want to represent them in every level of government," Morrisey said. "This is a very simple argument: Congress gets to decide on matters like this."

A district judge in Colorado recently ruled the insurrection clause does not apply to the presidency and allowed Trump to be on the ballot. Trump is appealing the district judge's finding that he participated in an insurrection, while the six voters are appealing the ballot eligibility ruling.

Morrisey said the Colorado Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments in the case for Dec. 6.

"The lawsuit should not have been filed in the first place — these plaintiffs lacked standing to bring this constitutional claim," Morrisey added. "We are not going to allow Donald Trump or any eligible candidate to be tossed off the ballot."

The 19-state coalition fighting to keep Trump's name on the Colorado ballot includes Indiana, Alabama, Alaska, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com

