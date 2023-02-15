W.Va. man charged in cold case killing

Feb. 15—KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A Westover man was arrested Monday in connection with the 1985 slaying of a Terra Alta teen.

The Preston County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that David Monroe Adams, 56, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jerimiah "Jerry" Matthew Watkins.

The body of Watkins, 13, was found in a shallow hole near railroad tracks on Nov. 12, 1985, in Terra Alta. An autopsy determined he died from a stab wound to the back, the sheriff's office said.

Adams, who was 18 and lived in Terra Alta at the time of the killing, became the focus of the investigation when sheriff's office Capt. T.N. Tichnell began a review of the case earlier this month and found inconsistent statements Adams had reportedly made to investigators 38 years ago.

"As part of renewing the investigation, law enforcement conducted multiple interviews with Mr. Adams and he eventually confessed that an argument that started over a stolen bicycle resulted in Jerry being taken into a shed and murdered," deputies said.

Adams was being held Tuesday at North Central Regional Jail on a $1 million bond, and additional charges were expected in the continuing investigation, deputies said.