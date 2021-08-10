W.Va. man collides head-on with cops in chase

Aug. 10—A Kermit, West Virginia, man high on crank slammed head-on into a Catlettsburg Police officer early Monday, concluding a chase that crossed state lines, according to court records.

Court records show both officers and occupants in the suspect's stolen 2019 Ford Fiesta were OK despite the severe collision.

Just after midnight on Monday, Catlettsburg Police said the suspect sped from West Virginia across the 35th Street bridge into the county seat, wherein town police picked up the pursuit.

The suspect, 51-year-old Allen Ray Flemings, struck one officer's cruiser before proceeding to smash head-on into another cruiser near Grandview Manor, according to court records.

After coming to a stop, Flemings hopped out the vehicle and tried to run away — officers Tased the methed-up mountaineer, taking him into custody, court records show.

Two passengers in Flemings's car were also detained — both women said they told the suspect to pull over multiple times, but he refused.

A medical unit checked out the occupants and found them to be OK, records show.

Flemings, who was twitching with a dazed look on his face, admitted he'd smoked a bit of ice that day, records show.

Upon running his information, Flemings was found to have a warrant in Wayne County, West Virginia.

Flemings was charged with first-offense DUI, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree assault, receiving stolen property in excess of $10,000 in value and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

Flemings is being held on no bond, due to his warrant in his native Mountain State.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com