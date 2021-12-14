W.Va. man subject of PFA jailed on stalking charge after being at Loyalhanna home

Dec. 13—A West Virginia man is being held without bail in the Westmoreland County Prison after state police said he showed up at the Loyalhanna home of a woman who has a protection from abuse order against him.

Antonio Michael Jeneskee, 22, of Follansbee, is charged with stalking.

Troopers were called at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and found Jeneskee leaning against his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in the driveway of a Mill Street home where the woman lives, according to court papers. He told police he "just wanted to spend time with" her, troopers said.

A PFA order issued in October forbids Jeneskee from being within 100 feet of the woman's home, according to court papers. Troopers detailed five other incidents involving him and the woman between September and November where he is accused of being outside her home. Police said he repeatedly was advised not to return.

He was sentenced in November to eight days to six months in jail on a contempt charge after troopers said Jeneskee knocked on the front door, two days after he was ordered to have no contact with the woman during a preliminary hearing, according to court papers.

Troopers requested that Jeneskee be jailed without bail on the stalking charge filed Monday because of the repeated offenses and safety issues. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 20. Jeneskee did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

He is charged with stalking in a Sept. 14 incident involving the woman. A Jan. 5 hearing is tentatively set for his entry into a probationary program in that case, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.