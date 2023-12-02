W.Va. Treasury partners with DMV to pass unclaimed cash on to residents

Dec. 2—WHITE HALL — Bruce Hayes, an agent at the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, was working at his station when his boss came up to him with some news.

"My boss came up when we first found out about all this and said, 'hey did you know your name was on the list,'" he said.

His boss was referring to a program that returned unclaimed money to West Virginia residents. Signage for the program was coming to the DMV and his boss looked through it on a lark. The news surprised Hayes.

"She gave me this paper and I went on the website, super easy to use," he said. "Sounds like a sales pitch but it's not. It was really easy to use and it said, 'yeah, you're owed money.'"

Hayes couldn't tell how much he was owed, which led to oscillating visions of either a large payday or a tiny one. He submitted a copy of his ID and 48 hours later he had his answer through an email. Fourteen bucks. The state automatically sent him a paper check for the cash.

Although Hayes had a more humble payout, he was still able to preview the forthcoming partnership between the DMV and the West Virginia State Treasury. Riley Moore, state treasurer, stopped by the Middletown Commons DMV office in White Hall on Thursday, to announce a new partnership between the two agencies to help promote the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Program.

"I am pleased for DMV to partner again with another state agency to promote more goodness and opportunities for our customers — our greatest priority," DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said in a press release. "Now customers can take care of their DMV business and possibly gain some extra property or income as well in the same visit, thanks to this new effort we are promoting with the State's Treasurer's Office."

The state has $400 million in unclaimed property, which typically arises in situations where a dormant financial instrument, such as a bank account, stocks or bonds, or life insurance policy hasn't been touched for a year. Once that time frame is reached, the account goes to the state treasurer's office. Moore said it's his job to ensure that money returns to the proper hands. So far, it's been a record year in the amount of money that the state treasurer's office has returned.

"Say you had a parent that had a bank account, who has passed away and you're the next beneficiary of that and perhaps the settlement attorneys missed it," Moore said. "And, that money is just sitting out there, or a check that went to you that went uncashed. That happens all the time. We call them stale checks."

Moore said one memorable instance saw a former WVU football player who went to the NFL receive roughly $10,000, according to Moore's recollection. However the most prominent case of unclaimed cash was the over one million dollars that Mannington Middle School Library received from a trust established in the name of the library's name sake, Dr. Phoebe Moore, which had gone dormant. Moore said it's state law that all unclaimed money be returned to its owner.

Moore also said that one of his main goals while in office was to modernize and revamp the treasurer's office for the digital age. He is leaving next year. Moore said the online experience was revamped and improved, which seems to reflect Hayes' experience. QR Codes on the signage for the Unclaimed Money Program at DMV offices make it easy to access the application.

Although Hayes didn't get a life changing payout, his check still came in handy. It was enough to buy lunch one day.

