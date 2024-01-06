W.Va., Va. join multi-state coalition supporting parental rights

Jan. 6—West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares have joined a 17-state coalition that has filed an amicus brief before the U.S. Supreme Court supporting parents' rights in a Maryland case.

The legal filing from the 17 states, which are jumping into the so-called culture wars, opposes the Montgomery County, Md. Board of Education's inclusion of a Parental Preclusion Policy in its "Guidelines for Student Gender Identity." The amicus brief opposes a decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit which ruled that a group of Montgomery County parents do not have a legal standing to challenge the school board's policy on gender guidelines. Those guidelines allow students to be called by their preferred name and pronoun and to use the restroom of their choice while also prohibiting schools from notifying parents without the student's consent.

"This egregious policy completely sidesteps parents' rights and severs them from having involvement in their child's physical, emotional, mental and social well-being," Morrisey said. "Any time any organization or institution seeks to hide what they do when our children are in their care, it's a huge red flag. Why would a school board encourage students to keep secrets from their parents?"

"No parent wakes up and wants to co-parent with the government," Miyares added. "Radical school boards across the country have tried to get in-between the important conversations of a parent and their child — and enough is enough."

The 17-state coalition wrote in its brief that "'...the oldest of the fundamental liberty interests recognized by the court' [is] the right of parents to direct the care and custody of their children." The brief added, "Parents must have the right to ask for the courts' help in securing the fundamental right to know what schools are doing with our kids."

"Excluding parents from being part of these discussions and decisions is wrong," Morrisey added. "While some argue that keeping parents out of the loop is for students' safety, they are opposing parents' rights to ensure the best care for their child."

In addition to West Virginia and Virginia, the 17-state coalition also is composed of Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Utah.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens