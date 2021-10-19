W.Va. woman convicted of 'Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs'

Oct. 19—GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren recently announced Telicia J. McClelland, age 32, of Charleston, West Virginia, was convicted in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the first degree.

According to a news release from Holdren, "On May 5, 2021, McClelland was stopped by troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for various traffic violations. Upon approaching McClelland's vehicle, troopers noticed the odor of raw marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and observed marijuana in the center cup holder and floorboard. Following a search of the vehicle, troopers discovered 894.6 grams of Methamphetamine that McClelland was trafficking from Dayton, Ohio to Charleston, West Virginia."

McClelland was arrested at the scene. McClelland faces a possible maximum prison term of 11-16.5 years under Ohio law. McClelland will be sentenced by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 3, 2022.

Information provided by Gallia Prosecutor Jason D. Holdren.