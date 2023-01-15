Is W.W. Grainger, Inc.'s (NYSE:GWW) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to W.W. Grainger's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for W.W. Grainger is:

59% = US$1.5b ÷ US$2.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.59 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

W.W. Grainger's Earnings Growth And 59% ROE

First thing first, we like that W.W. Grainger has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 22% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, W.W. Grainger was able to see a decent net income growth of 14% over the last five years.

We then performed a comparison between W.W. Grainger's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 16% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about W.W. Grainger's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is W.W. Grainger Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 37% (implying that the company retains 63% of its profits), it seems that W.W. Grainger is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, W.W. Grainger has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 26% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for W.W. Grainger is predicted to decline to 47% despite the anticipated decrease in the payout ratio. We reckon that there could probably be other factors that could be driving the forseen decline in the company's ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with W.W. Grainger's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

