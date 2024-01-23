New W. Whittier Street bridge in Columbus to have better foot-bike path and trail connector

The current West Whittier Street bridge in Columbus, seen here, which connects South Front Street in the Brewery District and German Village to Scioto Audubon Metro Park over busy railroad tracks, has a 6-foot-wide sidewalk protected only by a curb and bicyclists must share the two-lane roadway with vehicles. Columbus City Council on Monday agreed to spend $3.44 million on a new bridge with a 10-foot-wide shared-use path for walkers and bicyclists that would be protected from vehicles with a barrier wall.

Bicycle and pedestrian access from the Brewery District and German Village to the Scioto Audubon Metro Park and its riverside trails should become safer and easier after the Columbus City Council on Monday approved the $3.44-million replacement of the West Whittier Street bridge.

The two-lane bridge provides the only access over busy CSX and Norfolk Southern railroad tracks to the Scioto Audubon Metro Park and its walking and biking trails and other recreational facilities. The current span has a 6-foot-wide sidewalk protected only by a curb from vehicle traffic, and bicyclists must share the roadway with vehicles.

The new bridge will have a 10-foot-wide, pedestrian and bicycle shared-use path and a wall to protect them from vehicle traffic. The replacement span and the aprons leading to the bridge also will eliminate a 1,250-foot gap between South Front Street and the entrance to the Scioto River Trail.

"This is another effort for us to backfill where we don't have safe passage for folks," said Councilmember Lourdes Barroso de Padilla, who chairs the council's Public Service and Transportation Committee.

Columbus City Council on Monday approved spending $3.44 million to construct a new West Whittier Street bridge that will provide a 10-foot-wide, shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists to access Scioto Audubon Metropark from South Front Street in the Brewery District and German Village.

Coincidentally, a new 750-apartment complex on private land adjacent to Scioto Audubon Metro Park is moving forward, and the major entrance and exit to it is planned to also cross that bridge. Council President Pro Tem Rob Dorans, who chairs the council's Zoning Committee, told The Dispatch after the meeting that the bridge replacement was planned before the apartment complex, but said the project may have been accelerated due to it.

City officials said in 2022 that the planned new bridge would accommodate an additional 1.5 million car trips a year — or some 4,100 trips a day on average — to and from the apartment complex. Because of that, Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks wouldn't agree to cede a strip of park land that city officials and the developer, Zimmer Development, of Wilmington, North Carolina, said was needed for a new entrance connected to the bridge apron.

Dorans said that it is his understanding, as of several months ago, that the developers had modified their site plan for the new apartment complex to use a narrower strip of land they own along to connect the roadway serving the new seven-story apartment buildings to the Whittier bridge.

In other business Monday, the council approved the purchase of $398 million in wholesale electricity and other electric services from American Municipal Power, Inc., a nonprofit corporation that is owned and governed by member public utilities, including the city of Columbus' Division of Power.

The contract represents an increase of $61.4 million over last year. The city will resell the power to its customers. The wholesale-power purchase for 2024 is more than the city will spend on police protection this year.

