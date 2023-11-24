WA approaching ski season. Where can you stay near White Pass? Check out these 13 Airbnbs

As November is wrapping up, temperatures are dropping and Washingtonians are bundling up. Some might even be digging through storage, looking for last years’ snow pants or ice skates.

While most rinks in the country are open, lifts to the slopes are not. Many ski resorts haven’t even confirmed an opening date for the 2023-24 season.

The mountainous terrain and cold, wet winters of the Evergreen State make it an obvious location for winter sports like skiing and snowboarding. There are currently about 20 ski resorts in the state.

If you head to Seattle through Yakima, you’ll find yourself passing White Pass Ski Area, a popular winter recreation option, especially for eastern Washingtonians. It usually opens for the winter near start of December.

But planning your days on the slopes is only half the battle for ski trips. Where will you stay, and what else will you do?

Luckily for you, there are many Airbnbs in the White Pass Ski Area, with varying perks. Each host has recommendations for local food, drinks and activities. Here are 13 highly-rated options.

Airbnbs for White Pass ski trips

The White Pass Ski Area is part of the Cascade Range, about 50 miles west of Yakima. The ski area expanded in 2010, growing its total offerings to about 1,400 acres and more than 2,000 vertical feet of terrain. There are 45 different runs available for different experience levels.

Depending on your trip, you may want to stay somewhere between White Pass and Yakima, or farther down Highway 12.

The majority of listings are in Packwood, a small town with many housing communities. There are also options in Randle and Naches. Each of the listings below received dozens, if not hundreds of reviews, all averaging over 4.0 stars.

Packwood is about 2.5 hours from Tri-Cities. It’s closer to an hour and 45 minutes from Yakima, and nearly 3.5 hours from Walla Walla.

Packwood

Cozy River Cabin at Mt. Rainier

Price per night: $319

Maximum guests: Six

Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire A-frame cabin, cedar hot tub, fire pit overlooking the Cowlitz River with wood supplied, full kitchen, pet friendly

Elk often wonder through the front yard!

Mountain View Cabin, Hot Tub at Mt Rainier

Price per night: $184, discounted from $325

Maximum guests: Six

Distance to White Pass Ski Area: 25-minute drive from Packwood

Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire cabin, expansive outdoor area, hot tub, grill, dedicated workspace, full kitchen

Exterior view of the Heartwood Cabin in Packwood, Wash.

Heartwood Cabin at Mt. Rainier

Price per night: $269

Maximum guests: Six

Distance to White Pass Ski Area: 30-minute drive

Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire cabin, hot tub, full kitchen, full laundry room, fire pit, grill

Forest Ridge Chalet

Price per night: $129, down from $169

Maximum guests: Six

Distance to White Pass Ski Area: 15 miles

Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire custom chalet, full kitchen, hot tub, fire pit, grill

Welcome to Dukes custom built Chalet.

Duke’s Chalet Custom Built Oasis in Goat Rocks

Price per night: $270

Maximum guests: Eight

Distance to White Pass Ski Area: 15 minute drive

Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire chalet, private river access, full laundry, full kitchen, fire pit, grill

Riverfront cottage w/ hot tub 15mi to Mt. Rainier

Price per night: $111

Maximum guests: Five

Distance to White Pass Ski Area: 25 minute drive

Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire chalet, EV charger, full kitchen, grill, potential country club access (limited, inquire first)

Cozy Forest House, Hot Tub/Sauna, AC near Creek.

Price per night: $270, discounted from $342

Maximum guests: Six

Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire cabin, cedar sauna, soaking tub, fire pits, full kitchen, full laundry, grill

Lazy Jacks Mountain Cabin

Price per night: $186

Maximum guests: Eight

Distance to White Pass Ski Area: About a 30-minute drive

Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire cabin, hot tub, fire pit, full kitchen, grill, full laundry

Other Airbnbs near White Pass

Packwood isn’t the only place with rentals for winter sport enthusiasts. If Packwood doesn’t quite fit your style, or isn’t the most convenient option for your trip, consider some of these options.

Elk Track Cabin in Randle

Price per night: $133

Maximum guests: Seven

Distance to White Pass Ski Area: About 36 minutes

Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire cabin, pet-friendly, full laundry, full kitchen, grill, fire pit, hot tub

Hummingbird Hill Resort in Naches

Price per night: $199

Maximum guests: 15

Distance to White Pass Ski Area: About 45 minutes

Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire cabin, pet-friendly, kid-friendly, hot tub, home theater, music room, solar power, full kitchen, grills, EV charger

Ambassador Cabin in Randle

Price per night: $225, down from $249

Maximum guests: 11

Distance to White Pass Ski Area: About 35 minutes

Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire cabin, indoor pool, sauna, EV charger, full laundry, home theater, full kitchen, grill, lake access, fire pit, smoking allowed

Remote Escape: Peaceful Cabin Near Naches River

Price per night: $216

Maximum guests: Six

Distance to White Pass Ski Area: 46 miles

Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire cabin, hot tub, pet-friendly, full laundry, kitchen

Exterior view of the Randle Retreat Airbnb rental in Randle, Wash.

Randle Retreat - Privately Spacious Getaway

Price per night: $152, down from $185

Maximum guests: Six

Distance to White Pass Ski Area: About 35 minutes

Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire home, fully fenced acre of property, full laundry, full kitchen, fire pit, grill