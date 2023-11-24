WA approaching ski season. Where can you stay near White Pass? Check out these 13 Airbnbs
As November is wrapping up, temperatures are dropping and Washingtonians are bundling up. Some might even be digging through storage, looking for last years’ snow pants or ice skates.
While most rinks in the country are open, lifts to the slopes are not. Many ski resorts haven’t even confirmed an opening date for the 2023-24 season.
The mountainous terrain and cold, wet winters of the Evergreen State make it an obvious location for winter sports like skiing and snowboarding. There are currently about 20 ski resorts in the state.
If you head to Seattle through Yakima, you’ll find yourself passing White Pass Ski Area, a popular winter recreation option, especially for eastern Washingtonians. It usually opens for the winter near start of December.
But planning your days on the slopes is only half the battle for ski trips. Where will you stay, and what else will you do?
Luckily for you, there are many Airbnbs in the White Pass Ski Area, with varying perks. Each host has recommendations for local food, drinks and activities. Here are 13 highly-rated options.
Airbnbs for White Pass ski trips
The White Pass Ski Area is part of the Cascade Range, about 50 miles west of Yakima. The ski area expanded in 2010, growing its total offerings to about 1,400 acres and more than 2,000 vertical feet of terrain. There are 45 different runs available for different experience levels.
Depending on your trip, you may want to stay somewhere between White Pass and Yakima, or farther down Highway 12.
The majority of listings are in Packwood, a small town with many housing communities. There are also options in Randle and Naches. Each of the listings below received dozens, if not hundreds of reviews, all averaging over 4.0 stars.
Packwood is about 2.5 hours from Tri-Cities. It’s closer to an hour and 45 minutes from Yakima, and nearly 3.5 hours from Walla Walla.
Packwood
Cozy River Cabin at Mt. Rainier
Price per night: $319
Maximum guests: Six
Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire A-frame cabin, cedar hot tub, fire pit overlooking the Cowlitz River with wood supplied, full kitchen, pet friendly
Mountain View Cabin, Hot Tub at Mt Rainier
Price per night: $184, discounted from $325
Maximum guests: Six
Distance to White Pass Ski Area: 25-minute drive from Packwood
Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire cabin, expansive outdoor area, hot tub, grill, dedicated workspace, full kitchen
Heartwood Cabin at Mt. Rainier
Price per night: $269
Maximum guests: Six
Distance to White Pass Ski Area: 30-minute drive
Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire cabin, hot tub, full kitchen, full laundry room, fire pit, grill
Price per night: $129, down from $169
Maximum guests: Six
Distance to White Pass Ski Area: 15 miles
Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire custom chalet, full kitchen, hot tub, fire pit, grill
Duke’s Chalet Custom Built Oasis in Goat Rocks
Price per night: $270
Maximum guests: Eight
Distance to White Pass Ski Area: 15 minute drive
Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire chalet, private river access, full laundry, full kitchen, fire pit, grill
Riverfront cottage w/ hot tub 15mi to Mt. Rainier
Price per night: $111
Maximum guests: Five
Distance to White Pass Ski Area: 25 minute drive
Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire chalet, EV charger, full kitchen, grill, potential country club access (limited, inquire first)
Cozy Forest House, Hot Tub/Sauna, AC near Creek.
Price per night: $270, discounted from $342
Maximum guests: Six
Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire cabin, cedar sauna, soaking tub, fire pits, full kitchen, full laundry, grill
Price per night: $186
Maximum guests: Eight
Distance to White Pass Ski Area: About a 30-minute drive
Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire cabin, hot tub, fire pit, full kitchen, grill, full laundry
Other Airbnbs near White Pass
Packwood isn’t the only place with rentals for winter sport enthusiasts. If Packwood doesn’t quite fit your style, or isn’t the most convenient option for your trip, consider some of these options.
Price per night: $133
Maximum guests: Seven
Distance to White Pass Ski Area: About 36 minutes
Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire cabin, pet-friendly, full laundry, full kitchen, grill, fire pit, hot tub
Hummingbird Hill Resort in Naches
Price per night: $199
Maximum guests: 15
Distance to White Pass Ski Area: About 45 minutes
Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire cabin, pet-friendly, kid-friendly, hot tub, home theater, music room, solar power, full kitchen, grills, EV charger
Price per night: $225, down from $249
Maximum guests: 11
Distance to White Pass Ski Area: About 35 minutes
Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire cabin, indoor pool, sauna, EV charger, full laundry, home theater, full kitchen, grill, lake access, fire pit, smoking allowed
Remote Escape: Peaceful Cabin Near Naches River
Price per night: $216
Maximum guests: Six
Distance to White Pass Ski Area: 46 miles
Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire cabin, hot tub, pet-friendly, full laundry, kitchen
Randle Retreat - Privately Spacious Getaway
Price per night: $152, down from $185
Maximum guests: Six
Distance to White Pass Ski Area: About 35 minutes
Perks: Superhost, rental includes entire home, fully fenced acre of property, full laundry, full kitchen, fire pit, grill