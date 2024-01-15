WA Attorney General files lawsuit hoping to block Kroger-Albertsons merger

The proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons is being challenged in court. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit to block the merger in a King County Superior Court Monday.

A news release from Ferguson’s office said the merger of the “two largest supermarket companies in Washington state will severely limit shopping options for consumers and eliminate vital competition that keeps grocery prices low.”

According to the news release, many markets would be cornered by Kroger with near-monopolies despite both grocery chains’ mitigation proposal to sell off more than 100 stores in Washington.

While the lawsuit asks for an injunction to block the merger nationwide permanently, the AG is also asserting that the merger violates antitrust laws in Washington.

Ferguson said in the release that the merger affects both workers and shoppers.

“Free enterprise is built on companies competing, and that competition benefits consumers. Shoppers will have fewer choices and less competition, and, without a competitive marketplace, they will pay higher prices at the grocery store,” said Ferguson. “That’s not right, and this lawsuit seeks to stop this harmful merger.”

This story is developing. Check back for more details.