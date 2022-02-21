WA Democrats introduce operating budget to fund K-12, transportation and homelessness

With three weeks left to go in the 2022 legislative session, House and Senate Democratic budget leaders released their proposed supplemental operating budgets on Monday.

Both proposals include large investments in transportation, housing and homelessness, and K-12 public schools.

Senators are proposing a $63.4 billion operating budget plan, while House Representatives have proposed $65 billion for their supplemental operating budget plan.

Democratic Rep. Pat Sullivan from Covington, who helped craft the House proposal, said that while the House budget reflects their caucus priorities, they did consult with the Senate on some of the bigger items.

Both the House and Senate are proposing a $2 billion investment in “Move Ahead Washington,” the $16 billion, 16-year transportation package they introduced in early February. That package includes investments in infrastructure, reducing carbon emissions and expanding green transportation options.

Significant investments in K-12 public schools have been proposed by the House and Senate, with a majority of the funding going toward stabilizing school enrollment. House Representatives are asking for $315 million in funding, while Senators have proposed $345 million in stabilization funding.

During a press conference Monday, Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, who chairs the Senate Ways and Means Committee, said school enrollment has declined about 5 percent across the state during the pandemic.

Because schools are funded according to how many students are enrolled, the legislature is concerned that schools will lose funding for staffing and other essentials if they don’t provide the additional funding. Rolfes said the funding will meet schools halfway until school districts can adjust to enrollment changes.

Funding for K-12 proposed by the House and Senate also would include money to fund additional counselors, nurses and psychologists in schools.

Both budget proposals include ways to help with utility assistance. House leaders have proposed $212 million in assistance for utilities such as broadband, energy, garbage, water and recycling. Senators have proposed $100 million from federal funding to tackle utility assistance.

Both chambers are considering hefty investments in immediate shelter needs for the state’s homeless population as well.

Additional items in both proposals include salmon habitat recovery and revitalization, long-term care and developmental disabilities funding, and funding to support workforce shortages in behavioral health.

Both budgets were heard before public committees on Monday.

House and Senate proposals must be negotiated and combined into a final budget before the end of the legislative session, which wraps up on March 10.