WA Google Play Store users eligible for part of $700M lawsuit

Washingtonians who used the Google Play Store are eligible for a share of a $700 million lawsuit against the colossal tech company.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the payments are a result of his multistate antitrust lawsuit that accused Google of using anti-competitive methods such as blocking apps outside the Play Store from advertising on its search platforms.

The lawsuit also accuses Google of forcing Android app developers to raise their prices to be able to pay “Google’s exorbitant fees,” a news release from the AG’s office said.

“These practices have helped Google dominate the Android app distribution market. Well over 90% of all Android apps are downloaded from the Google Play Store,” the release said.

Those eligible will get at least $2, with more payments possible depending on how much they spent in the Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023.