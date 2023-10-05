WA Gov. Inslee signs warrant to return Tri-Cities woman to Florida to face murder

Gov. Jay Inslee has signed the extradition warrant for the return of a West Richland woman to Florida to face murder charges.

The warrant agrees that Jacksonville County officials provided the proper documentation to show that Shanna Gardner, 36, should be turned over to Florida officials in connection with death of her ex-husband Jared Bridegan.

Gardner has been in the Benton County jail for about two months and is due back in court Thursday. A judge will now decide if the process was handled property to have her sent back.

The case has made national headlines and drawn coverage from out-of-town news outlets, including Fox and Court TV, at her hearings in the Tri-Cities.

Florida prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for Gardner and her husband Mario Fernandez-Saldana. Both are charged in the elaborate scheme to kill Bridegan in February 2022.

They’re both indicted on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit first-degree murder and child abuse.

Gardner and Bridegan met while she was visiting a friend in Florida in 2009 and married the next year in Salt Lake City, according to The Florida Times-Union. But after a troubled relationship they filed for divorce in 2015.

The divorce paperwork was loaded with hundreds of accusations, but the couple ended up sharing custody of their children.

Prosecutors with Florida’s Forth Judicial Circuit claim Gardner and Fernandez-Saldana started planning the murder sometime after they met at a CrossFit gym in 2018.

Fernandez-Saldana allegedly recruited Henry Tennon, who rented property from him, to shoot Bridegan.

On Feb. 16, 2022, Bridegan dropped off the couple’s twins at Gardner’s house and was driving home with a 2-year-old daughter from another relationship.

Bridegan was shot when he stopped to move a tire out of the middle of the street where he was driving, according to a state attorney’s release.

Tennon previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in the shooting.