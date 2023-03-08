WA House passes bill to aid in protection of domestic violence victims

A Washington state bill set to aid in the protection of victims of domestic violence passed the Washington state House on Tuesday, clearing its way to the Senate.

HB 1715 would enact “comprehensive protections” for the victims of domestic violence and other violence involving family or partners.

If the bill is signed into law, electronic monitoring, with technology that would alert victims, would become available statewide.

The state would create opportunities for low-income survivors of domestic violence to access specialized attorneys.

Several changes would be amended to current laws, including changes to protection orders, no-contact orders, the surrender of firearms and confidentiality programs.

Law enforcement and judicial officers would also have access to training regarding domestic violence.

A transcript of the latest version of the bill can be found here.