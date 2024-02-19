WA House and Senate lawmakers release $71 billion supplemental operating budget plans

Washington state House and Senate lawmakers announced their supplemental operating budget proposals Monday, with each chamber dedicating most of the funding to K-12 education and behavioral health.

Senate lawmakers are proposing a $71.7 billion supplemental operating budget, adding approximately $1.9 billion in new spending.

“A lot of thought and discussion with many different people and organizations went into shaping this plan, helping us pinpoint where and how to make new targeted investments,” said Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, during a news conference Monday.

House lawmakers are proposing $71 billion, slightly under what the Senate is asking for.

“We are proud of the investments we’re presenting today,” said Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane, chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “We do not go backwards in any part of the budget, nor do we fund one program or project at the expense of another.”

Ormsby noted that lawmakers had to keep in mind the “disastrous impacts” that the six initiatives on the November ballot could have on funding for communities during the budget-drafting process.

No new taxes are included in either proposal.

Funding from the Climate Commitment Act, federal dollars leftover from COVID-19, and money from a state opioid lawsuit will fund several of the projects proposed by lawmakers in the budget.

For example, both chambers are proposing $150 million in two rounds of utility rebates for hundreds of low-income households in the state. The funding for that proposal would come from the CCA.

But Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Burien, warned that the second round of utility checks might not be possible if the initiative to repeal the CCA is approved by voters in November.

In 2023, lawmakers adopted a $69.2 billion operating budget for the 2023-25 biennium. Supplemental budgets, passed in even years, make adjustments to those biennial budgets, which are adopted in odd years.

The supplemental transportation budget from both the House and Senate are also scheduled to be released this week, and lawmakers are expected to vote on the operating and transportation budgets Saturday, Feb. 24.

Proposals must be negotiated between the House and Senate before a final version of the budget is adopted. Lawmakers are constitutionally required to pass a final version before the Legislature adjourns on March 7.