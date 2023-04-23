WA Legislature sends $13.4 billion transportation budget to governor for signature

Washington state lawmakers on Saturday passed a $13.4 billion transportation budget for the 2023-25 biennium, with major investments in the ferry system, transportation workforce, traffic safety and keeping projects on track that are already in the works.

This is the first year the state can use funding from the federal Climate Commitment Act that passed in 2021. Nearly $1 billion of that will be used for projects such as electrifying a broad range of transportation equipment as well as investments in public transit and pedestrian infrastructure.

Conference committees were appointed in the House and Senate to iron out the final details of the budget after the House refused to concur on Senate amendments during the passage of House Bill 1125, the transportation budget bill.

On Saturday, the Senate passed the bill with a 46-3 vote while the House voted unanimously on final passage of the budget.

In March, Senate lawmakers proposed $12.9 in transportation funding, just slightly under the House transportation proposal of $13.6 billion.

Rep. Jake Fey, D-Tacoma, chair of the House Transportation Committee, said in a press statement that the budget honors lawmakers’ commitment to the people of Washington, “a commitment to keeping key projects on schedule, investing in our vital ferry system, improving traffic safety, promises to combat climate change, and focuses on equity and overburdened communities.”

Republicans were in agreement, too.

In a press statement released after the passage, Rep. Andrew Barkis, R-Olympia, a ranking member on the House Transportation Committee, said that he thought the budget was a good one for the state.

“This is an intricate and unique budget, as it is both an operating and capital budget for our state’s transportation system,” Barkis said. “I am proud we worked in a bipartisan way to craft this budget, to ask the tough questions, to listen to one another to find solutions to prioritize and fund current projects and keep Washington state’s transportation system moving forward.”

A major carve out in the budget is $5.4 billion that will be directed toward major highway projects such as the I-5 bridge that connects Washington and Oregon, the North Spokane Corridor, and the Puget Sound Gateway program between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma.

The state’s ferry system will receive a $1.3 billion investment, with budgeting to address workforce shortages, the construction of five new hybrid-electric ferries, and the maintenance of the existing fleet.

Workforce shortages and retention also will be addressed for the Washington State Patrol with $2.6 billion in funding from the state.

Public safety investments include the installment of traffic safety cameras in work zones and bicycle and pedestrian area improvements.

Budget writers also penciled in $1 billion in funding for fish culvert removal and repair throughout the state.

The Legislature will adjourn today. It still must pass a two-year operating budget before heading home.