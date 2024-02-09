WA Liquor Control Board halts protocol after controversial visits. Queer spaces still safe

When a swarm of law enforcement officials enter an LGBTQ+ space, alarm bells go off in patrons’ heads. Everyone is reminded of the past, the historic meaning of police in queer spaces and the damage it once caused on a regular basis.

When this scenario presented itself at multiple queer bars in Seattle during the last weekend in January, panic set in. People took to social media to warn others of “raids on queer bars.” The news gained traction quickly, and activists urged people to speak up at the next board meeting.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) has heard the concerns of LGBTQ+ Washingtonians. As a result, several steps are being taken taken to immediately address the situation and prevent further issues.

LCB heard strong objections to the actions, according to its director, Will Lukela.

“The community also stressed the value of these clubs as a safe space for people who often face discrimination, threats, and violence,” Lukela stated in a press release. “Message received.”

Liquor Control Board at queer bars

Officers with LCB joined members of the Seattle Joint Enforcement Team (JET) for a “monthly review of code enforcement,” according to an LCB press release. The team visited 10 locations on Friday, Jan. 26, two of which were queer establishments, and eight locations on Saturday, two of which were queer establishments.

LCB refers to these visits as “routine premise checks.” It is not specified why these establishments were chosen.

Violations noted at these checks generally do not immediately become citations or notices. According to the LCB, observations are reported within the board, and further action is decided later on. Staff at the establishment are occasionally informed of observed violations, but official decisions are not made immediately.

Managers were informed of “lewd conduct” violations at the queer establishments visited that weekend. It has been reported that such conduct included revealing clothing.

The LGBTQ+ community felt the visits were threatening and inappropriate, due to the sheer number of officials accompanying each visit and the actions they took. Some reports say law enforcement took photos of patrons.

“The LCB wishes to assure the LGBTQ+ community that, in no uncertain terms, the agency does not and will not target LGBTQ+ locations,” stated the LCB press release responding to concerns.

The press release states that the observed violations were the result of routine work, and there is no LCB emphasis on patrolling LGBTQ+ activity or cracking down on lewd conduct.

Response to LCB backlash

The LCB recorded its highest attendance at the board meeting following the checks. Acknowledging the response from LGBTQ+ communities and allies, the board followed up with a list of steps it’s taking to prevent another similar incident on Feb. 1.

The LCB is taking seven specific steps, effective immediately, that include:

Suspending enforcement of lewd conduct while the board goes over possible changes to regulations

Issuing no citations or violations regarding to lewd conduct over the Jan. 26-27 weekend

Preparing a proposal to update the regulations on lewd conduct for board approval

Look for solutions through legislation while working with legislators, committees and the LGTBQ+ caucus

Reviewing practices and policies (including taking photos for evidence) involved in complaints

Engaging with the LGBTQ+ community in the immediate response and ongoing education

“I will work to ensure that we’re accountable,” stated Jim Vollendroff, an LGBTQ+ member of the board. “I’m going to poke at things until I feel satisfied that we’ve come up with a long-term solution and make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

The Washington State LGBTQ Commission was informed of the LCB’s updates. A statement from acting director Sheri Sawyer approves of the board’s proposal and suggests additional steps be taken.

“The Commission stands with our community in feeling profoundly disappointed in these actions,” Sawyer stated in the release. “It was important the LCB acknowledge the fear, harm and trauma they caused to the LGBTQ+ community in Seattle and throughout Washington state.”

The commission’s recommendation includes swiftly following the proposed changes, as well as reviewing data on enforcement visits to determine if there are disproportionate visits, or differing attitudes, to establishments that serve historically marginalized communities. It requests the LCB share findings with the community, and if necessary, release plans for correction. The commission also asks the LCB report specific actions that will be taken to establish long-term engagement with historically marginalized communities.

Why WA queer spaces are still safe

These changes from LCB are meant to prevent similar situations from occurring and protect the LGBTQ+ populations in Washington. The state already has numerous other protections in place, covering discrimination, hate crimes, privacy and healthcare.

The Washington State LGBTQ Commission is working with LCB to “repair the damage caused by their actions,” according to the statement. It will be following the board’s progress in these efforts.

Combined, these measures can ensure a certain level of safety. It is important that queer Washingtonians have safe social spaces, just like anyone else. There are also multiple resources and organizations available for those feeling anxious in the aftermath.

Find resources: