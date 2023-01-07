WA officers cut open a safe marked ‘Crime Pays’ to find fentanyl in a ‘No Drugs’ bag

Police arrested four people and discovered hundreds of fentanyl pills after months of keeping a close eye on a neighborhood in Kennewick, Washington.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting extra patrols in the area of West Willamette Avenue for months, according to a Facebook post.

It’s unclear if the effort was focused on the home at 6714 W. Willamette Ave. or if neighbors tipped police off to suspicious activity in the neighborhood.

But after investigating, Deputy Tiffany Brink was able to get a search warrant for the house. And with help from the Tri-City Regional SWAT team, the Metro drug task force and the Richland bomb squad, deputies searched the home about 6 p.m. Thursday, said Lt. Jason Erickson.

Photos from the search showed police cutting into a floor safe labeled “Crime Pays.” Erickson said investigators found it in a room connected to the garage.

Inside they discovered three guns along with hundreds of fentanyl pills and suspected cocaine in a bag marked “No Drugs.”

Police also found more than $1,000 in cash.

Three people were arrested on outstanding warrants and one person, Skye Lane Tolar, 33, was arrested and booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of selling drugs, Erickson said.

Those arrested on the outstanding warrants were: