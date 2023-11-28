WA state Capitol Rotunda to host holiday tree lighting for first time since pandemic

The public lighting of the Holiday Kids’ Tree at the Washington state Capitol Rotunda in Olympia will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. This is the first time since the pandemic began in 2020 that the festivities have occurred.

Live seasonal music will be provided by students from the Washington Middle School Bulldog Concert Choir, and Santa will pose for photos with kids after the tree lighting ceremony.

The free event is part of a 35-year tradition, according to a news release from the Association of Washington Business.

Three noble fir trees of heights from 17 feet to 21 feet tall will be included in the display. Weyerhaeuser is donating the trees, and they will be set up by the Washington Department of Enterprise Services after delivery Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The tree display will have a video game theme and will be decorated with 7,000 LED lights, traditional decorations and stuffed toys. After the holidays, some of the toys and books will be donated to patients at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma.

The AWB Holiday Kids’ Tree Project began in 1989, and since then it has donated over $500,000 to families in need, identified by local firefighters. The money and gifts are passed along to firefighters by local chambers of commerce and community groups.

Ricardo Santee, a firefighter and volunteer community leader from West Thurston Regional Fire Authority, will light the tree Friday along with his wife, Trisha, and their 4-year-old daughter Eleanor.

Chief Rob Smith from the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority said that the family “serves as a beacon of light to our community and our fire department with a mission to give back.”

“The Santee family mission, as we affectionately refer to it, is their unselfish and continued, consistent internal driver to help anyone and everyone in need.”

Lt. Gov. Denny Heck and AWB President Kris Johnson will host the ceremony.