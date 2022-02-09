WA state Democrats unveil $16.8 billion transportation package. Here’s what it includes

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story included incorrect information about no new additional taxes. The story has been updated to reflect that Move Ahead Washington will not rely on new gas taxes for Washingtonians.

Democratic members of the Washington House and Senate introduced a 16-year transportation package proposal on Tuesday.

The proposal, Move Ahead Washington, does not rely on any new gas taxes. Instead, funding would come from $16.8 billion in existing or projected revenue to fund several major infrastructure and transportation projects in the state.

Sen. Marko Liias, D-Everett, who introduced the legislation with Rep. Jake Fey, D-Tacoma, said during a news conference Tuesday that he believes the package is a reflection “of what governments at every level should be doing right now at this moment.”

“Move Ahead is going to be a big investment that is going to improve the lives of people around the state,” Liias said.

One-time federal funding from the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is included in the proposal. It would give the state $3.4 billion in revenue to use for projects such as building four new hybrid-electric ferries, repairing the Washington portion of the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River, repair of the Hood River bridge, and widening State Route 18.

Additionally, the proposal includes a $2 billion one-time transfer from the operating budget that would also cover some of those costs.

The $5.4 billion from the Climate Commitment Act, which the Legislature passed last year, will go to funding projects such as free fare on Washington transit systems for those 18 and younger, $150 million in funding for an ultra-high-speed rail, $435 million for the electrification of ferries as well as the construction of hybrid-electric ferries and other transit programs.

The proposal also includes $50 million in funding for walking and biking infrastructure in areas that have historically lacked investment.

Liias said the Climate Commitment Act does not have bipartisan support, so Republicans have a “different vision for how to address climate action in this state.”

“If you look in this package, you’ll see investments in every corner of Washington and priorities that are important to Democrats and Republicans,” said Liias. He said he looks forward to the constructive input from Republicans to get this package passed.

However, Senate Republicans released a statement on Monday that Democrats’ claims of having regular conversations with ranking members Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, and Rep. Andrew Barkis, R-Olympia, regarding the proposal are false.

“The package is partisan and they were kept in the dark,” the statement said. “Partisanship does not build partnership.”

“We are reviewing the transportation package that was released today,” said King in an email to McClatchy. “Since this package was negotiated by Senator Liias and Representative Fey without our input, we understand it will most likely pass with no amendments accepted. We are disappointed that the negotiations for this package were not a bipartisan process as in years’ past.”

Legislators have included and are counting on $2 billion in funding from a 6-cent Exported Fuel Tax that would go into effect in February 2023, but that gas tax would be paid by residents in Oregon, Idaho and Alaska.

Clifford Traisman, a representative for the Washington Conservation Voters and Washington Environmental Council, called the proposal “paradigm-shifting” and “precedent-setting” because legislators aren’t pursuing any additional gas taxes for Washingtonians to achieve clean transportation in the state. So far, he said, the organizations are supportive of what they’ve seen in the proposal and noted that they will continue to be a part of the legislative process. He added that they would prefer to see preservation and maintenance of roads as opposed to the expansion of new roads.

Liias noted at the end of the news conference that legislators are open to feedback and comments during public hearings this week to ensure that Washingtonians can have a say in how funding is being spent on transportation. The public hearing is scheduled for Thursday.