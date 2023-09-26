These WA state jobs are hiring now in Whatcom County, paying up to $88k. Take a look

Looking for a job with good benefits and salary? These Washington state government jobs pay at least $50,000 a year and are currently hiring:

Spill Responder - Dept. of Ecology

Salary: $45,552 - $74,376 annually

Location: Bellingham

Job description: respond to spills of oil and HAZMAT, abandoned waste and other environmental and human health emergencies, and investigate the cause of spills while containing and cleaning up spills.

Job requirements: Experience in a related field and practice.

Safety Officer - Dept. of Ecology

Salary: $58,104 - $78,120 annually

Location: Bellingham

Job description: Provide safety consultations, conduct safety training and inspections and develop safety plans and procedures across WA state locations.

Job requirements: Experience and education in a related field.

Regional Licensor - Dept. of Children, Youth, and Families

Salary: $4,968 - $6,676 monthly

Location: Bellingham

Job description: Administer and monitor social service programs and procedures involving licensing, health and safety monitoring, documentation and legal activities for the health and safety of children.

Job requirements: one year of experience as a social worker or education and experience in a related field.

Transportation Engineer 2 (In-Training) - Dept. of Transportation

Salary: $59,616 - $88,416 annually

Location: Bellingham

Job description: inspect construction projects, data collection and interpretation, design and develop projects and check engineering design drawings and calculations.

Job requirements: a bachelor’s degree in engineering, one year of experience as an entry-level engineer or certification as an Engineer-In-Training (EIT).

