These WA state jobs pay up to $97k and are currently hiring in Whatcom County

Looking for a job with good benefits and salary? These Washington state government jobs pay at least $70,000 a year and are currently hiring:

Rapid Response Team Coordinator - Dept. of Agriculture

▪ Salary: $72,552 - $97,596 annually

▪ Location: Remote

▪ Job description: assist in preparing for and responding to food and feed emergencies, coordinate emergency planning, response, and recovery services and manage Federal grants.

▪ Job requirements: one year of experience as an emergency management program specialist or a bachelor’s degree and five years of professional experience in a related field.

Municipal Stormwater Permit Implementation Planner - Dept. of Ecology

▪ Salary: $64,092 - $86,208 annually

▪ Location: Bellingham

▪ Job description: Work with municipalities in developing, planning and coordinating stormwater programs, respond to inquries, complaints and requests, provide consultation and stormwater planning, review and approve permit submittals and conduct inspections.

▪ Job requirements: A bachelor’s degree in a related field and four years of professional experience or a master’s degree in a related field and two years of professional experience.

Wildlife Area Manager - Dept. of Fish and Wildlife

▪ Salary: $5,088 - $6,838 per month

▪ Location: Whatcom County

▪ Job description: serves as the department representative for projects on the Whatcom Wildlife Area, supervises staff, provides information to media and assigns and inspects staff work.

▪ Job requirements: A bachelor’s degree in wildlife management, range management, forestry, ecosystem management, natural resource science, or environmental science and three years of professional experience in wildlife management, wildlife research, or habitat management or research, or two years of experience as a fish and wildlife biologist.

Safety Officer - Dept. of Ecology

▪ Salary: $58,104 - $78,120 annually

▪ Location: Bellingham

▪ Job description: Provide safety consultation to improve the safety and health of Ecology staff, conduct safety trainings and travel across Washington to provide safety support and education.

▪ Job requirements: A bachelor’s degree in a related field and four years of professional experience or a master’s degree in a related field and two years of professional experience.