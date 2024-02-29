WA state lawmaker J.T. Wilcox says he will retire from Legislature after term is over

Former House Minority Leader Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, announced Wednesday in a letter that he will retire from the Legislature when his term is up in 2025.

The decision to leave the statehouse entirely comes nearly a year after the lawmaker stepped down from his leadership position at the end of the legislative session in 2023.

“Being a good elected official requires a sense of responsibility to your neighbors and a certain amount of cockeyed optimism,” Wilcox wrote. “A caucus and a Legislature needs a mix of experienced legislators and new, enthusiastic members. I know a few very high-quality Republicans and Democrats who can maintain their enthusiasm indefinitely, but I’ve found that I have a certain capacity to do that and think I’ve reached that point. The 2nd District deserves a representative who can bring fresh experiences, fresh enthusiasm, and a younger perspective to Olympia.”

Wilcox noted that he is “deeply proud” of the current Republican caucus, and said that it is the best version of the caucus he ever served with. He also said he has some mixed feelings about not running for reelection, as the state is facing serious issues and he doesn’t consider himself a quitter.

“I’ve spent a third of my adult career now in the Legislature. That’s enough,” said Wilcox at the end of his letter. “We need a new generation to put our government back together, and I am 100% sure that the individual who will replace me and the younger people I know in the House Republican Caucus, along with the Democrats I mentioned above, can and will do it.”

The lawmaker has already endorsed Orting Mayor Josh Penner to fill his seat, according to a news release from Penner’s campaign Wednesday afternoon.

“Our community and our entire state are facing real challenges that are often made worse by the choices made in Olympia,” Penner said in the release. “I know my experience as a father, small business owner, and mayor will help improve the choices made in the legislature.”