WA state shields abortion, trans care

Flanked by two pint-sized "Secret Service agents," President Joe Biden took to the South Lawn on Thursday afternoon to greet kids at the White House for "Take Your Child to Work Day" and answered various questions from children of the press and White House staff. Kid "reporters" inquired about his favorite color and ice cream, what he had for breakfast (bacon, egg and cheese on a croissant) and his accomplishments during his administration, to name a few. At one point, though, the president seemed to have some trouble answering what was the last country he visited -- which was his beloved Ireland less than two weeks ago.