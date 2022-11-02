WA ‘Voice’ contestant is kicked off without a sound. Fans react to the silent elimination

Washington state’s own “The Voice” contestant was quietly eliminated from the singing competition show on Tuesday, Nov. 1 during the knockout rounds.

After Jaeden Luke, a 22-year-old contestant from Bothell received high praise during the show’s blind auditions, he chose to be a part of John Legend’s team. During the battle rounds in October, Luke lost his battle and was almost eliminated, but Camila Cabello quickly convinced him to join her team.

Tuesday night, the knockout rounds eliminated Luke, although viewers never heard him sing.

This season, “The Voice” had its first-ever three-way knockouts. Three contestants on the same team perform a song, and their coach chooses one winner to stay on the show, eliminating the other two performers, according to NBC. Each coach is allowed to steal one contestant that is eliminated during knockouts.

Camila Cabello had Jaeden Luke compete against fellow team members, Eric Who and Reina Ley. Reina Ley, a 13-year-old contestant battled Washington’s only other contestant, Grace Bello, in October and won, eliminating Bello.

But NBC did not show Luke singing at all in this episode, and instead, the show focused on the knockout’s winner, Eric Who, and his mentorship from Cabello and his performance that eliminated Luke and Ley.

Viewers could only catch a glimpse of Luke in the background of clips where Cabello coaches Who, and while Who performed:

Eric Who knew what he needed to do pic.twitter.com/6ua9qdLrLc — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 2, 2022

Luke’s absence from the episode did not go unnoticed. Numerous “The Voice” fans spoke up about the silent elimination of Luke on Twitter:

Jaeden went home without us even getting to hear him perform #TheVoice — Andrew Clarke (@AwaitingAndrew) November 2, 2022

That was a bummer #TheVoice . Would have liked to see what Jaeden brought. He was such an interesting g artist. — JM DeIris (@JmDeiris) November 2, 2022

yall didnt even SHOW jaeden or Reina?!?!?! this is whack #TheVoice — Julia | CHARLIE out now! (@Hi_Im_EggSalad) November 2, 2022

As Luke was eliminated, Washington state viewers no longer have hometown contestants to cheer for on this season of the show.

“The Voice” airs on NBC at 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.