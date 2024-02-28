Wabash & Erie Canal Park to host historic trade classes

Feb. 28—Wabash & Erie Canal Park in Delphi is inviting the public to get hands-on with preserving history through historic trades classes.

From April through early June there will be historic trades classes offered on a variety of specialty skills of the 1800s. These classes will be led by expert instructors who have years of experience and a lifelong passion for their craft.

"These teachers aren't just people who are vaguely familiar with these skills," said Becky Crabb, program chair at Canal Park. "These are people who have learned these trades from decades of experience and teaching at other well-known places. They are bringing a wealth of information and skill to our part of Indiana."

All classes will be held in the log cabins of the Pioneer Village at Canal Park in Delphi.

"Being in these historic houses adds to the feeling that you're not only learning an older skill, but you're learning in a place where people once did these same things," Crabb sadded. "But at the same time, we'll have access to today's amenities like electricity and modern restrooms.

"We have things from textiles to carpentry to basket-making and more, so there is something for everyone. We have some classes for students as young as 12 years old, but it depends on the class."

All classes are accessible for beginners and veterans alike, with a wide range of options.

Classes start as low as $60, but the cost varies by class. As an added bonus, students will bring home their creations, whether it's a quilted sunbonnet or a handmade wooden bucket. For a full list of sessions being offered and additional details, visit wabashanderiecanal.org/classes. Interested students may also call 765-564-2870 or send an email to classes@canalcenter.org.

Carroll County Wabash & Erie Canal, Inc. is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024. The organization is devoted to preservation, education, and recreation along the historic Wabash & Erie Canal, which operated from 1832 to approximately 1874. The extensive canal once crossed Indiana along the Wabash River and is the second-longest transportation canal ever constructed in human history. The restored canal segment in Delphi is the last remaining navigable segment of the waterway in Indiana, and the park there seeks to preserve the stories and wonder of Indiana's Canal Era.