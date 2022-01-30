Wabash named one of America's 'most responsible' companies

Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
·3 min read
Wabash National Corporation, Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Lafayette.
Wabash National Corporation, Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wabash was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022."

Wabash, previously known as Wabash National, is Lafayette's second largest employer, just behind Purdue University. Wabash provides engineered solutions to the fields of transportation, logistics and distribution; it is also North America's leading producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems, according to IN.gov.

Newsweek's list featured 499 of the most responsible companies in the nation, including automotive, financial, healthcare, consumer goods, retail, technology and transport and logistic industries.

Wabash has ranked on Newsweek's annual rankings three times now. Previously, this has included the company ranking 18th in the Automotive and Components category, and, it was the only company recognized for the trailer and truck body manufacturer category, according to Wabash's release.

“We take seriously our responsibility to be good corporate citizens, which is why corporate responsibility shows up in all parts of our strategic plan, from the people we hire to the products we design,” Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer for Wabash, said in a release.

“For starters, we know the single most important ingredient to our success is our people, and we believe the rich range of individual differences and unique perspectives leads to innovative ideas and better decisions for our company and our customers.

"We are committed to having a workforce that is diverse and embraces inclusion at all levels, reflecting the diversity of our customers and the communities in which we operate.”

Yeagy continued on to say that one of the most impactful ways that Wabash can contribute to a "better world" is through the company's sustainable solutions for its engineering, design, logistics and distributions.

"Our proprietary molded structural composite technology that is used in refrigerated long-haul and home delivery solutions is helping some of North America’s largest fleets reduce their carbon footprints,” Yeagy said.

Wabash National Corporation, Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Lafayette.
Wabash National Corporation, Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Lafayette.

Newsweek's data analyses were provided by Statista, a globally-used provider of market and consumer data. Using this data, Newsweek noted their their "America's Most Responsible Companies" list is, "based on a holistic view of corporate responsibility,” according to Wabash's release.

Newsweek's data analyses also consider the three "ESG" areas – environment, social and corporate governance – combined with the survey results from 11,000 U.S. citizens to further formulate a company's ranking score.

Additional Wabash news coming up in the near future is its fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

This call will serve to review and discuss Wabash's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. It will feature an accompanying slide show along with the call, and will be available on the "Investors" and then "Events & Presentations" sections of Wabash's website, www.wabashnational.com.

This call will be accessible by dialing 888-440-6928, conference ID 6579482.

According to Wabash, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the meeting ends, and will be available for one year following the conclusion of the call.

"Wabash’s earnings press release, earnings slides and any other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Wabash’s website by 7 a.m. ET on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call," the release says.

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mtroup@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Wabash named one of America's 'most responsible' companies

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • My 2 Best Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions have negatively affected numerous industries, reducing inventory levels and putting inflationary pressure on the economy. In fact, global semiconductor revenue skyrocketed 25% in 2021, topping $500 billion for the first time, according to research company Gartner. More importantly, semiconductors play a critical role in virtually every sector of the economy, from established industries like auto manufacturing and consumer electronics to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

  • Silver Prices Tumble Despite Surging Inflation

    Silver prices continue to move lower following the Fed update and weaker consumer spending data.

  • How Much You Need To Be Rich Today as Opposed to 20 Years Ago

    What does it mean to be "rich?" It sounds like a simple question, but it's not so easy if you are trying to put a real number on it. Is a "rich" person someone who has $1 million? $2 million? $10...

  • 7 Stocks I Bought During This Week's Stock Market Correction

    I took advantage of the continued sell-off in the stock market to add more shares of companies with great long-term growth potential.

  • The Market Sell-Off Makes This Unstoppable Growth Stock a No-Brainer

    Now is the time to put on your contrarian hat and take the opposite view from the rest of the market.

  • Last Year, I Saved More Money Than I Ever Had Before — Here Are The 8 Habits And Changes That Let Me Do That

    I'd like to think I've always been pretty good about how I spend and save my money — but last year, some new changes really paid off.View Entire Post ›

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $250,000 by 2030

    Investing in a volatile market is never easy; that's why long-term strategies tend to deliver the best results.

  • Taxes 2022: Many Americans could miss this key tax credit this year

    For the first time this year, millions of Americans may qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

  • Comcast, Chevron, and 7 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Chevron Comcast and Kimberly-Clark were among the many U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Several other energy firms declared dividend increases as well. Oil services company Halliburton (HAL) said it plans to raise its quarterly dividend to 12 cents a share, more than double the 4.5 cents it has been paying.

  • Want $200 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $26,500 in These High-Yield Stocks

    While there is no shortage of ways to make money on Wall Street, few investing strategies have proved more successful over long periods of time than buying dividend stocks. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies paying a dividend to their non-dividend-paying peers over a four-decade stretch (1972-2012).

  • The Nasdaq Has Plummeted 14% in 2022, but These 3 Dividend Kings Have Shrugged It Off

    On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve confirmed intentions to begin raising interest rates in March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted to expect the unexpected, stating that the Fed would take a flexible approach to raise rates and respond to inflation as needed. Although it's a reasonable position to take, and could be the best course of action long term, the U.S. stock market tends to hate short-term uncertainty.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.90, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks at Discounted Prices — They Have Over 70% Upside, Says Oppenheimer

    This past month has seen the bears come out, as the market has entered a correction. The NASDAQ is down 13% since the start of 2022, a loss that has actually erased its 12-month gain. The S&P 500 hasn’t dipped quite that far yet, but is still down 8% year-to-date. The drop has had investors questioning whether or not the previous year’s sustained bull run has ended. Looking at the macro situation from Oppenheimer, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus would advise investors not to turn pess

  • What to expect from markets in the next six weeks, before the Federal Reserve revamps its easy-money stance

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is giving investors another six weeks to envision a future where interest rates start to climb and its balance sheet dramatically shrinks. Expect a lot of swings in markets until then.

  • 3 Huge HSA Mistakes You Don't Want to Make

    A health savings account (HSA) is arguably one of the best places to stash retirement savings and money you plan to use for medical expenses. You're eligible to contribute to a health savings account in 2022 if you have an individual health insurance plan with a deductible of $1,400 or more or a family health insurance plan with a deductible of $2,800 or more. Any money you put in your HSA reduces your taxable income for the year, and if you use the money for medical expenses, you won't owe taxes on it at all.

  • Early Retirement Portfolio: 15 Stocks to Live Off Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best dividend stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed and historical analysis of the dividend stocks and go directly to read Early Retirement Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Live Off Dividends. Early retirement is becoming a global phenomenon, widely stimulated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report […]

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest group of exchange-traded funds lost substantial value in 2021, but it's not hard to see why. The famed stock investor's funds are heavily invested in growth stocks, and there has been a steady flight of money out of high-flying growth stocks into value stocks in recent months. Cathie Wood, however, remains unperturbed and continues to buy shares in disruptive companies.

  • Stocks Are on a Wild Ride. 20 Bargains to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.