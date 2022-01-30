Wabash named one of America's 'most responsible' companies

Wabash National Corporation, Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wabash was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022."

Wabash, previously known as Wabash National, is Lafayette's second largest employer, just behind Purdue University. Wabash provides engineered solutions to the fields of transportation, logistics and distribution; it is also North America's leading producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems, according to IN.gov.

Newsweek's list featured 499 of the most responsible companies in the nation, including automotive, financial, healthcare, consumer goods, retail, technology and transport and logistic industries.

Wabash has ranked on Newsweek's annual rankings three times now. Previously, this has included the company ranking 18th in the Automotive and Components category, and, it was the only company recognized for the trailer and truck body manufacturer category, according to Wabash's release.

“We take seriously our responsibility to be good corporate citizens, which is why corporate responsibility shows up in all parts of our strategic plan, from the people we hire to the products we design,” Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer for Wabash, said in a release.

“For starters, we know the single most important ingredient to our success is our people, and we believe the rich range of individual differences and unique perspectives leads to innovative ideas and better decisions for our company and our customers.

"We are committed to having a workforce that is diverse and embraces inclusion at all levels, reflecting the diversity of our customers and the communities in which we operate.”

Yeagy continued on to say that one of the most impactful ways that Wabash can contribute to a "better world" is through the company's sustainable solutions for its engineering, design, logistics and distributions.

"Our proprietary molded structural composite technology that is used in refrigerated long-haul and home delivery solutions is helping some of North America’s largest fleets reduce their carbon footprints,” Yeagy said.

Newsweek's data analyses were provided by Statista, a globally-used provider of market and consumer data. Using this data, Newsweek noted their their "America's Most Responsible Companies" list is, "based on a holistic view of corporate responsibility,” according to Wabash's release.

Newsweek's data analyses also consider the three "ESG" areas – environment, social and corporate governance – combined with the survey results from 11,000 U.S. citizens to further formulate a company's ranking score.

Additional Wabash news coming up in the near future is its fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

This call will serve to review and discuss Wabash's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. It will feature an accompanying slide show along with the call, and will be available on the "Investors" and then "Events & Presentations" sections of Wabash's website, www.wabashnational.com.

This call will be accessible by dialing 888-440-6928, conference ID 6579482.

According to Wabash, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the meeting ends, and will be available for one year following the conclusion of the call.

"Wabash’s earnings press release, earnings slides and any other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Wabash’s website by 7 a.m. ET on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call," the release says.

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mtroup@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Wabash named one of America's 'most responsible' companies