Wabash Township Trustee Teising asks for state police internal documents for her defense

Trustee Jennifer Teising speaks to members of the media after a meeting of the Wabash Township board, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in West Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising wants Indiana State Police notes, memos, correspondence and inter-departmental communications as part of her defense against 21 counts of felony theft.

Teising's motion sets up one of the topics for Tuesday's final pretrial hearing.

Prosecutors objected to Teising's motion for subpoena for the documents, claiming what Teising requests is work product and not subject to review by her defense.

"The State asserts notes, emails, text messages, and other requested similar items are work product and not subject to discovery," according to prosecutors' response to Teising's motion.

Prosecutors also pointed out that evidence heard by the grand jury cannot be released to Teising's attorney.

Teising's motion is for the documents to be presented to Tippecanoe Superior 5 Judge Kristen McVey for her to review in private and determine if they are admissible or pertinent to the trial which is scheduled for Dec. 13 and 14.

McVey ruled on Nov. 23 that Teising's subpoena for the documents was served on the Indiana State Police on Nov. 18. Since the state police are not a party to the case, trial rules allow non-parties 30 days to respond to a subpoena, according to McVey's order.

Therefore, McVey declined to order state police to produce the documents.

The Nov. 23 order also indicated that all matters in Teising's case will be addressed in Tuesday's hearing.

Grand jurors indicted Teising on May 12 of 20 counts of theft for receiving her township paycheck while allegedly living outside of the township between June 2020 through March 2021. The grand jury indicted Teising in July on an additional felony theft charge for collecting her paycheck while residing outside of the township between April and June 2021.

A Dec. 22, 2020, investigation by the Journal & Courier revealed that Teising was living in Florida. A source, whom Teising unwittingly gave permission to track her phone, told the J&C that Teising has been residing in Florida since late October 2020.

Story continues

Teising sold her West Lafayette house in June 2020, and resided in Anderson part of that summer. She had township legal documents sent to that address, according to her emails.

Teising also stayed part of the summer of 2020 at a farmhouse in rural Sheffield Township in Tippecanoe County. That house is owned by Democratic Tippecanoe County Councilwoman Lisa Dullum, who told the J&C she allowed Teising to stay there so they could visit.

Teising claims 132 Knox Drive in West Lafayette as her residence. However, neighbors told the Journal & Courier in December that Teising did not live there.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: West Lafayette trustee asks for Indiana State Police documents