Wabash Valley Resources receives air permit modification approval

Jan. 17—The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has approved Wabash Valley Resources' request for a significant operating permit modification related to air emissions.

Approval came Jan. 11.

Wabash Valley Resources is proposing a carbon sequestration project in which it would inject and store carbon dioxide deep underground at two injection wells in Vermillion and Vigo counties.

It is still awaiting word from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on its Class VI permit request; Class VI wells are used to inject carbon dioxide into deep rock formations.

IDEM's approval relates to air emissions, and what has been approved is described as a PSD (Prevention of Significant Deterioration)/Significant Source Modification.

According to IDEM's website, "the PSD program is a preconstruction review program that requires review of major new sources of air pollution emissions and major modifications of existing sources located in attainment areas where air quality meets health-based standards."

IDEM conducted a public hearing in West Terre Haute Oct. 5 after several citizens requested such a hearing.

IDEM's Office of Air Quality issues this type of permit to regulate the operation of new sources and modifications at existing sources that release air pollutants.

WVR will be adding equipment to facilities, and permits set maximum limits on how much of certain pollutants can be emitted each year. Those maximum limits would increase under the modifications, IDEM has stated.

According to the company, Wabash Valley Resources intends to construct and operate new equipment.

"WVR intends to operate its future facility in compliance with the Clean Air Act and this modification will ensure that occurs," the company previously stated in an email.

According to IDEM, Wabash Valley Resources was originally permitted as a stationary gasification plant capable of operating on coal, petroleum coke, or a blend of coal and petroleum coke to produce syngas.

Under the requested permit modification, the company will construct and operate a gasification and a new ammonia synthesis plant that will use hydrogen to produce anhydrous ammonia fertilizer.

The facility may also construct a hydrogen based combined cycle power plant to run auxiliary plant operations, and any excess power will be sold to the grid, WVR says.

The permit is effective immediately unless a petition for stay of effectiveness is filed. Those challenging the decision would have to file a petition for administrative review within 18 calendar days of the mailing of the notice.

Greg Zoeller, WVR vice president of external affairs, says the proposed project, "is an environmental benefit. Changing from smoke stacks to carbon capture and sequestration is a big environmental benefit."

He also emphasizes the project creates an anhydrous ammonia fertilizer plant that "will be a huge benefit to farmers in Indiana and the eastern cornbelt."

Said Kerwin Olson, executive director of Citizen Action Coalition, "We're disappointed as we believe the application was highly flawed, as evidenced by our comments [to IDEM]. We're currently reviewing the permit and IDEM's responses to all of the comments."

