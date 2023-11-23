Wabash Valley schools receive science of reading grants

Nov. 22—The Vigo County School Corp. has been awarded a $299,132 competitive science of reading grant for 2023-24, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

Nearly $15 million was awarded to 72 school corporations, serving over 65,000 students in kindergarten through third grade, to support the implementation of evidence-based practices aligned with science of reading.

Other area districts receiving grants include Clay Community Schools, $259,958; South Vermillion School Corp., $150,000; and North Vermillion School Corp., $127,250.

"In Indiana, we have set an aggressive goal: that 95% of third graders are able to read by 2027," said Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education. "This is not only urgent for individual students ... but can also have a long-term impact on Indiana's economy and throughout our society."

Successful applications incorporated one or more of the following elements:

—Placing one full-time literacy instructional coach in each school serving kindergarten through third grade to train and support teachers and administrators to align instruction to science of reading;

—Providing support to teachers and administrators pursuing professional development in science of reading;

—Increasing instructional time for students in kindergarten through third grade identified as struggling readers; and

—Purchasing core and supplemental curricular materials aligned to science of reading.

The competitive science of reading grant is one of several solutions made possible through Indiana's $170 million investment — in partnership with the Lilly Endowment — toward literacy and particularly, science of reading.

Science of reading is a body of scientifically-based research that integrates instructional practices with efforts focused around phonics, phonemic awareness, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.

In addition to research about reading and reading development, science of reading includes numerous scientific studies about effective reading instruction and intervention, including what to teach and how to teach it.

Funding for the 2023-2024 competitive Science of Reading Grant is allocated through the state's biennial budget.

