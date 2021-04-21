Wabash Valley social justice advocates react to verdict in Floyd killing

Lisa Trigg, The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute, Ind.
4 min read
Apr. 21—Wabash Valley social justice advocates are saying they are pleased with the guilty verdicts issued Tuesday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer whose actions resulted in the death of George Floyd and sparked worldwide protests and violence.

"It is a sense of relief about how it will be seen around the world, and how people will interpret American justice," said Sylvester Edwards, president of the Greater Terre Haute branch of NAACP, of the homicide verdicts for Derek Chauvin at the conclusion of a lengthy criminal trial.

The jury of seven women and five men found Chauvin guilty on charges including second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the May 25 death of Floyd on a Minneapolis street outside a Cup Foods store.

Witness video of the incident shows Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe. Floyd died at the scene of the arrest as other officers looked on.

"I am glad justice prevailed," Edwards said. "But this is only one of the battles. We haven't won the war yet. We can continue to fight for what we know is right."

Terry Clark, pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church in Terre Haute and an instructor of African and African American Studies at Indiana State University, said he thinks the conviction of Chauvin puts the American public on notice that bad policing cannot not be tolerated.

"It was not a trial of police officers. It was a trial of only one person," Clark said. "The conviction on all three charges can finally provide some justice to people in the African American community."

Clark said he thinks people can feel some degree of satisfaction that voices have been heard opposing racial discrimination in policing.

Dominique Morefield, a member of the Reform Movement of Terre Haute, said the guilty verdict is what the country needed.

"I think this might not change anything overnight, but I think it can definitely be a first step for the community to try to heal," Morefield said.

The Reform Movement has been critical of police agencies as biased against minority community members.

Louis Reeves, a professor teaching criminology at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, said he watched the televised jury verdict "with baited breath."

Reeves called the verdict a pivotal moment.

"It will determine the directionality of processes used by all agents of the criminal justice system," Reeves said. "It will also determine the public's faith in the system by strengthening or wreaking trust in justice."

Edwards also said he was watching television Tuesday afternoon to hear the verdict in Chauvin case.

He said he felt the brief deliberation of 10 hours by the jury meant that Chauvin had been convicted on at least one of the three homicide charges.

Edwards said he feels police are finally admitting that some "bad apples" exist among their ranks.

"Hopefully the police will continue to do what is right," Edwards said, noting that the local NAACP branch has a good relationship with city and county police agencies.

That good relationship is not always present in all communities for all people.

"Morality says we shouldn't have to be here," Edwards said of the racial tensions involving policing across America. "If the police do their job and not shoot first in certain instances, this would not happen. This verdict let us know, life is good."

As for Clark, he said he plans to remain "in prayer for a troubled land."

"We still have a lot of problems in this country and in this community," Clark said. "We need to see this as a step forward for people who thought they had no justice in this system.

The jury who rendered the guilty verdicts was comprised of six white jurors and six African-American or multi-racial jurors. The jury members ranged in age from 30s to 60s.

Clark said the verdicts are a call for accountability when excessive force and unlawful force are used by police.

"Maybe this will spark change," Clark said. "Some people have to realize now, that whether they like it or not, it is time for things to change."

Chauvin, who had been free on bond, immediately was taken into custody to await sentencing, which is expected in eight weeks.

A trial date of Aug. 23 remains set in the related criminal cases for Chauvin's colleagues J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Kiernan Lane and Tou Thao, the former police officers at the scene of Floyd's death who took no action to assist Floyd.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.

