Wabash Valley under wind chill advisory until Monday

Jan. 14—The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for counties in the Wabash Valley until Monday morning.

According to a statement from the organization, wind chills could be as low as 25 degrees below zero.

The affected areas include Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Vigo, Clay and Sullivan counties. The advisory is in affect until 7 a.m. Monday.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the release indicates.

Use caution when traveling outside, and wear appropriate clothing.