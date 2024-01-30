Wabasha man cares for tree from sapling in 1945 to $10K in lumber in 2024

Jan. 29—WABASHA, Minn. — Shortly after Tom Gosse moved with his family to their home in Wabasha on Second Street in 1945, he discovered a small walnut tree in the backyard that had been run over with a mower.

The tree began to grow back, sprouting three shoots. A neighbor gave Gosse some free advice: favor the best-growing sprout and prune the other two.

That free advice is worth thousands of dollars to Gosse today. Gosse, who turns 86 in February, has cared for the trees in some capacity since he was 7.

Gosse had tree harvesters and loggers cut down that tree and two other old walnut trees on his property Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Each will fetch an estimated $10,000 as lumber.

The straight, healthy trunk is perfect for making planks and thin walnut veneer.

At about 110 inches around, the tree trunks each contain about 800 board feet of high-quality, usable wood. At about $14 per board foot right now, Gosse decided it was time to cut the trees down.

"Like an apple, there's nothing wrong with harvesting them," he said. "The time is right in terms of monetary value."

Gosse wondered if the crane could lift the trunk of the oldest tree at an estimated 8,400 pounds.

With a chain secure around the trunk, the crane lifted it and set it horizontally in the street in front of the house.

"Well now we know the lift capability is, don't we," Gosse said.

The large trunks and logs attracted some attention from neighbors Monday as the trees came down.

"That'd make a nice table," said Gordon Nelson. Nelson said he had his front walnut trees taken down because of damage they were causing to his sewer line and foundation.

However, they weren't $10,000 trees, he added.

As James Duvall was walking with his son Max, he had the 4-year-old pose for a photo by the first tree that was taken down. At 100 years old and more than 110 inches around, the tree was almost as wide as Max is tall.

"That tree is older than grandpa," James told Max.

Trees can provide value beyond their lumber. They add curb appeal, help keep homes cool in the summer, prevent erosion and create a windbreak.

"The (air conditioning) bill will go up," Gosse said.

Gosse is aware of the other benefits of trees. Gosse served 22 years as supervisor for Wabasha County's fourth soil and water district. He has also planted more than 50,000 trees at his tree farm near Theilman, Minnesota.

Gosse still prunes and tends to the trees himself. The trees at his home provided many of the walnuts he needed to establish the farm. Eagles, hawks, dogs and traps kept squirrels from devouring all the nuts, he said.

"Trees are a renewable resource," Gosse said. "And these are ripe."

The three he had felled Monday had reached their full growth potential, each being closed off in one or more directions.

Gosse said he plans to plant and graft an English walnut in the front yard this next year to replace one of the trees, adding it will be up to someone else to care for it and harvest it.