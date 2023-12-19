Wabaunsee High School wrestling coach arrested in connection with giving alcohol to minors

Tyler Douglass, who has coached wrestling since December 2021 at Wabaunsee High School, was arrested Monday in connection with furnishing alcohol to minors and contributing to a child's misconduct, the Wabaunsee County Sherif's Office said Tuesday on its Facebook site.

Deputies were called Monday to Wabaunsee USD 329 offices at Alma in Wabaunsee County, where they arrested Douglass without incident, said a news release posted on that site.

"All students are safe, secure and accounted for," it said.

The investigation remains ongoing, the news release said.

It asked anyone with pertinent information to contact the sheriff's office, which can be reached at 785-765-3323.

