WABCO India Limited (NSE:WABCOINDIA) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we’ll evaluate WABCO India Limited (NSE:WABCOINDIA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for WABCO India:

0.26 = ₹3.4b ÷ (₹22b – ₹5.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, WABCO India has an ROCE of 26%.

See our latest analysis for WABCO India

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Is WABCO India’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that WABCO India’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 17% average in the Auto Components industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, WABCO India’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

In our analysis, WABCO India’s ROCE appears to be 26%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 20%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

NSEI:WABCOINDIA Last Perf January 30th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for WABCO India.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect WABCO India’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

WABCO India has total assets of ₹22b and current liabilities of ₹5.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 23% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.