Wacker Neuson SE's (ETR:WAC) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Wacker Neuson's (ETR:WAC) stock is up by a considerable 27% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Wacker Neuson's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Wacker Neuson is:

10% = €138m ÷ €1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.10.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Wacker Neuson's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, Wacker Neuson seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why Wacker Neuson saw little to no growth in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Wacker Neuson's earnings seems to be shrinking at a similar rate as the industry which shrunk at a rate of a rate of 2.0% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Wacker Neuson is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Wacker Neuson Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 46% (implying that the company keeps 54% of its income) over the last three years, Wacker Neuson has seen a negligible amount of growth in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Wacker Neuson has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 40%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 9.8%.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Wacker Neuson certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

