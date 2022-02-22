From wacky lawsuits to wrongful death: South Shore's most interesting ongoing court cases

The court system can be complicated, evasive and maddening at times, but The Patriot Ledger endeavors to report on the big cases going on in state and federal courts.

The courts are where many high-profile disputes are litigated, and where some answers to lingering questions are answered. From the man who sued because his hoverboard caught fire to the Bridgewater family claiming a murder investigation cover-up by Quincy police, some of the South Shore's largest stories are born in the state and federal court systems.

When Frank Corriera's house went up in flames in December 2020, the likely cause was blamed on a venting or leaky propane tank. Corriera is suing the hardware store that filled his tank, Hingham Lumber Co., alleging they overfilled it, causing it to vent and burn down his property.

Joseph Amaral's widow is suing the former Hi-Way Safety Systems and its owners Kenneth Horn and Kathy DeLong, of Pembroke, accusing them of supplying alcohol and cocaine to her husband at a holiday party. After the party at Horn and DeLong's home, Amaral was found dead of an overdose in a Rockland hotel room.

The holiday party has also been linked to a fatal drunken driving crash that killed 13-year-old Claire ZIsserson.

The U.S. Department of Labor has been busy on the South Shore recently, filing a series of lawsuits against the owners of construction companies, tree trimmers and restaurants who allegedly failed to pay overtime, withheld tips, intimidated employees and maintained unsafe work environments.

The Department of Labor is suing Mauricio Barbosa Baiense and the three Medford construction companies he controls for allegedly not paying overtime, not keeping records and telling employees to lie to investigators.

Chris McCallum's family is suing the City of Quincy after he was punched in a post-concert brawl at the Squantum American Legion Post in 2019 and later died of his injuries.

The man who punched Chris McCallum in the fight, Matthew Potter, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in November and sentenced to between three and four years in state prison. His brother Steven Potter, accused separately of assault against other patrons that night, resolved his charges in December and will avoid jail time.

The lawsuit claims Quincy police intimidated witnesses into not naming the Potter brothers, who are related to current and former members of the department, during the investigation. It also says the city is at fault for allowing the post to maintain its liquor license despite several complaints.

The U.S. Department of Labor filed two lawsuits against a Holbrook tree trimming service, PS Tree Service, and owner Ronan De Souza, for allegedly not paying employees overtime and threatening a teenage employee he accused of cooperating with investigators.

The company eventually agreed to pay employees more than $193,000 for the two lawsuits.

A Weymouth restaurant called Sweet Lemons had to pay employees double their owed overtime and tips after a judge ruled in favor of the Department of Labor, which investigated and sued the restaurant and owner Pornthip Neampong.

Sweet Lemons is a Thai food restaurant in Weymouth.

The causes of costly house fires are often the subjects of lawsuits, like the hoverboard-maker sued for what the homeowner's insurance company says was a fire started by the device, which had been recalled.

South Shore communities are slated to get a small portion of the total money expected to be paid out as part of a global settlement with opioid manufacturers, and many communities are upset by the paltry sums. We looked behind the data provided by the Attorney General's Office to run the numbers, and figure out what happens next.

A new study has found COVID-19 survivors with lingering symptoms are using opioids at a high rate. (Liz O. Baylen/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Former Hull school superintendent sues district for $5 million, claiming anti-gay discrimination

Former Hull School Superintendent Michael Devine is suing the school district for firing him in what he says is a fit of anti-gay discrimination. The Patriot Ledger has reported continuously on the story and on the school district's use of a public relations firm to investigate claims against Devine.

Michael Devine

Sometimes court stories are a little confusing, like when the owner of a boat sues the people hurt in a crash to limit their liability. That was the case following a fatal capsizing on the North River in May 2021. Edward Furst, the driver of an 18-foot Boston Whaler, sued in federal court over the death of 78-year-old Barbara Warner.

A Marshfield man sued a fellow golfer who bit off part of his finger during a fight at a Plymouth golf course in 2018, and also sued the golfer's father.

Then a countersuit was filed by one of the people being sued, claiming he was the actual victim of an attack.

