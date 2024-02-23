It’s a wacky weekend of weather for Boise. Sun, rain and snow all on the way this weekend

Boise residents will enjoy a true late-February weekend over the next few days.

With spring right around the corner — meteorological spring starts on March 1 — Idahoans will be treated to a balmy weekend. But a cold front that moves through on Sunday evening will bring rain and potentially even snow to the valley floors.

Here’s what to expect on this wacky weekend of weather.

A spring start to the weekend

Treasure Valley residents will enjoy clear skies and high temperatures around the 60-degree mark on Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Boise forecasts a high of 58 on Friday and 61 on Saturday, but low temperatures will dip back into the 30s overnight.

A mild air mass has sat over southern Idaho over the last couple of days, Weather Service meteorologist Jackson Macfarlane told the Idaho Statesman, pulling warmer air from the south into the Gem State.

But the good times won’t last forever. A cold front from the northwest will move into Idaho on Sunday night, providing us with a stark reminder that we’re still in winter.

Rain and snow in the valleys

Enjoy the warm weather while you can because the new work week will start wet and cold.

A cold front will push rain and cooler temperatures into the area starting Sunday night around 11 p.m. As temperatures continue to fall through Monday, rain will likely transition to snow.

But don’t expect to wake up on Tuesday morning to a blanket of snow across your car or lawn. Macfarlane said the timing of the rain in conjunction with the cold front means there will be a small window of time when snow can fall in the Treasure Valley.

“The cold front is a little bit awkward with the precipitation,” Macfarlane said. “We’re expecting most of the precipitation to occur prior to the cold frontal passage. And obviously, we’re not going to get down to below freezing until after the cold front passes.”

If snow does fall in Boise, it’ll occur on Monday evening, primarily before 11 p.m. Macfarlane said he expects about two-tenths of an inch of precipitation to fall in Boise by Tuesday night.

Heavier snow in the mountains

Although most of the precipitation will fall as rain in the Treasure Valley, higher elevations will pick up at least a few inches of snow.

The latest forecasts have the snow ceiling sitting at around 6,000 feet, the lowest elevation at which precipitation is pure snow.

Bogus Basin’s base elevation sits at 5,800 feet, and the summit is 7,600 feet. Macfarlane said he expects areas above 6,000 feet at Bogus Basin to pick up about 2-3 inches of snow during the storm.

He also noted that parts of the west-central Idaho mountains, such as McCall and Stanley, will pick up about a foot of snow during the weather event.