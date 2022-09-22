Waco man charged with trafficking after chase with police

Sep. 22—Blake Vickers

A Waco man was charged with multiple violations after a chase with law enforcement.

According to documents from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Steven Warren of Waco was observed committing a traffic violation while driving northbound on Lexington Road on Sept. 19.

Warren was allegedly seen to be driving over 96 miles per hour in a 70 mile zone and weaving in and out of lanes of traffic. The citation also noted Warren never used signals to switch lanes.

Arrest citations indicate the erratic driving led to Warren causing a single-vehicle collision and he did not yield when law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Warren allegedly advised deputies he was not wearing a seatbelt.

A warrant for Warren's arrest dating back to April 21 from the Fayette County District alleges he removed an ankle monitor.

Another warrant from the Madison County District Court and dated June 1 was also out for Warren's arrest. The warrant alleged he had wrecked a 2020 Jeep into a creek bed. After arriving at the scene, the warrant indicated law enforcement found multiple items believed to be controlled substances in the vehicle.

The items included methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana laced with methamphetamine, and heroin.

A witness allegedly indicated the vehicle had been rented for Warren. Text messages Warren sent allegedly say he had wrecked the truck and "left some powder" in the vehicle.

Warren was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with probation violation (for a felony offense), speeding 26 miles per hour or over the speed limit, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control light, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, failure to wear a seatbelt, disregarding a stop sign, failure to use or improperly signal, improper passing, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid or assistance, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (cocaine), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree fleeing or evading a police officer in a motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, operating on a revoked or suspended license, improper passing, and resisting arrest.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.