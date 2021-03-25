Wadestown man pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Mar. 24—MORGANTOWN — A 26-year old Wadestown man pleaded not guilty to four counts sexual assault in the third degree.

During a Wednesday arraignment, Monongalia County Circuit Court Judge Susan Tucker set Joshua Ryan Watson's trial for the week of April 6-9.

The indictment handed down in February by the Monongalia County Grand Jury said Watson engaged in sexual activity with minors under the age of 16 on or near Sept. 30, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2020.

Sexual assault in the third degree means an offender, 16 or older, is accused of sexual contact with a victim who is less than 16 and at least four years younger than the alleged offender.

According to the indictment, one of the minors was born in 2010, and the other in 2005.

Watson was initially to be arraigned on March 9, but failed to show, resulting in an arrest warrant.

The following day, he was charged with malicious wounding by the Morgantown Police Department after officers responded to a reported stabbing in the area of Wall Street near Milan Puskar Health Right.

Watson had an initial hearing on the malicious wounding case earlier this week. It has yet to go before the grand jury.

Watson previously posted bond on the sexual assault charges. On Monday, bond on the malicious wounding charge was reduced to $10, 000, with a condition of home confinement. That bond had yet to be posted as of Wednesday's arraignment.

The Monongalia County Prosecutor's office did not oppose the reinstatement of Watson's previously posted bond with the addition of home confinement.

