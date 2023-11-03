Leroy Reese Jr.

Leroy Reese Jr., 38, of Wadley, was arrested Saturday morning after first firing shots at vehicles and then at the law enforcement officers who attempted to subdue him.

A spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said several citizens call 911 around 10:05 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 reporting a man wearing a camouflage jacket firing a handgun at passing vehicles in the 700 block of Wadley’s North Main Street.

When a Wadley Police Officer responded to the scene within a minute of the initial call, Reese began firing at the officer. The officer called for assistance and began to pursue the suspect.

“Reese continued to run from the WPD Officer with both the officer and Reese firing at each other,” the JCSO spokesman said.

An off-duty JCSO deputy responded and upon approaching the scene encountered Reese running toward him firing his handgun. The deputy then shot Reese in the right leg.

The spokesman said other deputies and members of the Wadley Fire Department administered first aid to Reese until a Gold Cross ambulance arrived and took over care.

Reese was then transported by helicopter to Augusta University Medical Center where he is currently in stable condition.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation of the incident at the request of Jefferson County Sheriff Gary Hutchins.

Anyone with information concerning the incident has been encouraged to contact the GBI at (706) 595-2575 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 625-4014.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Wadley man arrested after shots fired at officers